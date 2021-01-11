Kevin Feige Leaves Door Open for Reviving Netflix’s Marvel Series: ‘Never Say Never About Anything’

As of November 2020, Disney is allowed to use Charlie Cox's Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige isn’t ruling out a revival of Netflix’s Marvel series, a decision for which could more directly bring the likes of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When pressed by Deadline on whether or not Netflix’s Marvel series could return, Feige left the door open in his answer: “Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus. But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything.”

Rumors have been circulating on social media for about a month that Cox’s Daredevil will appear in the next “Spider-Man” movie, which is now filming in Atlanta. Just last week, rumors began to fly that Ritter’s Jessica Jones will appear in the MCU’s upcoming Disney+ series “She Hulk.” Feige would not confirm any of this, but “never say never” certainly keeps the door open.

IndieWire reported in August 2019 that a contract existed preventing Netflix’s Marvel shows and characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after cancellation. November 2020 marked two years since the “Daredevil” cancelation, thus allowing Charlie Cox to appear in any Disney-owned MCU property. Next month, February 2021, will mark two years since the “Jessica Jones” cancellation.

In an interview last May, Cox said he’d “love nothing more” than to play Daredevil again. However, the actor said pulling off a fourth season of the Marvel series would be almost impossible as the majority of cast and crew have other commitments now. The actor explained, “When you make a television show, it’s so complicated, and people’s schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult. So that’s why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don’t do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces.”

“Luke Cage” actor Mike Colter told ComingSoon last month he has not had any conversations with Disney and Marvel about reviving his character. “I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be, I know fans are eager to see something with the character,” Colter said. “I know I established him and it was an honor to do that, but I don’t know what the future holds…If something happens, I’d love to have a conversation with them, but for now I’m not holding my breath, I’m happy either way, it was a good run.”

Fans will have to continue waiting to see if Cox, Ritter, and the other Netflix-Marvel actors ever get to play their superhero characters again. The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off its fourth phase this Friday with the debut of “WandaVision” on Disney+.

