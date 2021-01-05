‘Locked Down’ Trailer: Hathaway, Ejiofor Pull Off a Quarantine Heist in HBO Max Film

"The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman turned around this lockdown relationship drama after a Covid-safe shoot in the fall.

HBO Max has released the first official trailer for “Locked Down,” a new quarantine-shot film starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor from “The Bourne Identity” director Dough Liman. The project was shot during the early days of the pandemic and is inspired by an experience many now find universal as the plot centers on what it’s like being quarantined with a romantic partner when the relationship is uncertain. The script was written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.”

In addition to Oscar winner Hathaway and nominee Ejiofor, the films also stars Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, with Ben Stiller and Oscar winner Ben Kingsley.

“Linda has been carrying around so much tension for so long,” Hathaway told People about her character. “This film is partially about how the chaos of lockdown allows her to release that tension, let go of whatever BS was getting her through the day and how she gets all the way honest about what authenticity and freedom mean to her. She is messy and a little nuts and I liked that.”

“Locked Down” was shot in the UK from September to October under strict Covid-19 safety protocols. Hathaway elaborated on the experience: “It was scary taking my mask off every day, and so I really appreciated how committed the crew was to keeping their masks on — even when we were shooting in hot rooms and they were carrying heavy camera and lighting equipment they were always, always masked. Their professionalism helped keep me safe, and I was and am incredibly grateful to them.”

From the trailer, it appears many of the supporting characters appear via video conference call, which clearly helped the production maintain safety. Whether or not viewers are sick of seeing people, albeit fictional ones, via Zoom remains to be seen. “Locked Down” premieres on HBO Max on January 14. Check out the trailer below.

