Lucy Lawless Slams ‘Hercules’ Co-Star Kevin Sorbo Over Capitol Riot Tweets

Lawless had strong words for her former colleague on Twitter, who has suggested that protesters at the Capitol could've been sent from the left.

Lucy Lawless had strong words for her former colleague, Kevin Sorbo, on Twitter earlier this week in the aftermath of the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Lawless, who co-starred opposite Sorbo in “Hercules” before landing her title role in the beloved series “Xena: Warrior Princess,” tweeted in response to Sorbo’s questioning of the makeup of protesters. In his tweet, Sorbo endorsed the view that protesters were “leftist agitators” and said that “They don’t look like patriots to me.”

Lawless said, “No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.” She added the hashtags “#keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler.”

While the actor has not yet responded to Lawless, he has continued to tweet in support of the protesters, and in rebuke of the recent news that Donald Trump has been permanently suspended by Twitter. The President was suspended two days after mobs stormed the Capitol. The mob breached shortly after Trump hosted a rally in protest of Biden’s victory. Sorbo was a vocal supporter of protests in the lead-up to Wednesday’s events.

Related Donald Trump Permanently Suspended from Twitter

TV Is Starting to Cut Ties with Trump, as His Legacy Wreaks Havoc on Reality Related The Best Zombie Movies Ever Made

10 Must-Watch Shows Arriving at Peacock's Launch

Lawless and her “Hercules” spinoff co-star Sorbo have disagreed in the past. In a 2001 interview as identified by Newsweek, Sorbo queried the “family values” of “Xena,” saying, “In that show, they had two issues that separated it from ‘Hercules’: one, it was heavily into lesbianism, as people know, and number two: it was heavily into violence. It was far more violent than Hercules was.”

He later went on to say, “Xena took all my directors, they took half my writing staff, they took everybody to go and work for that show. They took half my crew! So, you know, it upset a few people, including myself But I just think of it as like, why are you stabbing us in the back? We’re the show that started it!”

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.