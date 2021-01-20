Mark Ruffalo Proclaims ‘Golden Toilet Presidency Is Over’ After Trump Leaves White House

"A turd is a turd no matter where it lays," Ruffalo wrote as Trump left the White House.

As Donald Trump boarded Air Force One shortly after 8am ET and left the White House for the final time, Hollywood took to social media in droves to celebrate the end of Trump’s presidency. Mark Ruffalo, one of the most vocal Trump detractors in Hollywood, sent a message to his seven million Twitter followers proclaiming, “The golden toilet presidency is over!” While Ruffalo took a final jab at Trump by calling him “a turd,” he also looked to the future to assure his followers that a better future is right around the corner.

“He is finally gone,” Ruffalo wrote. “The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays. We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community.”

Michael Moore marked the end of Trump’s presidency by writing, “He has just left the White House for good. We the people have evicted him. I will go ahead cancel the U-Haul. He now flies over the wreckage he has created, knowing we are not done with him. Trial. Conviction. Imprisonment. He must pay for his actions – a first-ever for him.”

Jim Carrey referenced “The Wizard of Oz” by sharing a new picture with the caption, “Ding dong the witch is dead,” while Judd Apatow kept the focus on Trump’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic over the last year, writing, “No man has ever expressed less grief over the deaths of 400,000 people. They were just an obstacle to his thirst for power.”

