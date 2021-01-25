‘Mother Schmuckers’ Trailer: Sundance Midnight Comedy Has John Waters and ‘Jackass’ Vibes

Exclusive: Harpo and Lenny Guit's zany dark comedy is the first Belgian entry in Sundance Midnight history.

While the Sundance Film Festival won’t take place in person in Park City this year, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of reasons to be excited for the virtual edition kicking off January 28. One such acquisition title heating up the fest is “Mother Schmuckers,” the first Belgian film ever to play in the Sundance Midnight section. This jittery buddy comedy about two incorrigible brothers still living with their mother in Brussels has, according to sales agent Best Friend Forever, echoes of “Jackass” and John Waters. Check out the trailer, exclusive to IndieWire, below.

“Mother Schmuckers” is the feature debut of brothers Harpo and Lenny Guit, who wrote and directed the film. Here’s the synopsis from the Sundance Film Festival:

Two low-down, rotten brothers named Issachar and Zabulon are starving and can’t seem to scrounge up a meal anywhere. Things only get worse when they lose the beloved dog belonging to their mom, Cashmere, who kicks them out of the family apartment until they return her nippy little January Jack. Things are going to get uncomfortably bizarre with these two dopes on the run in the ruthless urban jungle of Brussels. Filthy and yet oh-so-charming, the Belgian filmmaking duo of Harpo and Lenny Guit (who will likely never be confused with the other Belgian directing duo, the Dardenne brothers) are quite the Midnight discovery. Their madcap adventure goes gross “Three Stooges.” It’s sparkling with energy, lo-fi visual trickery, and the ingenuity to make every creative decision equal parts surprising and ridiculous. “Mother Schmuckers” is sure to offend some — hell, that’s the point — but it is destined to find cult comedy status.

The festival synopsis comes with a caveat: “Not suitable for audiences under 18.” The cast of the movie includes French favorite Mathieu Amalric (who’s also starring in Wes Anderson’s upcoming “The French Dispatch” later this year), plus some fresh faces including Maxi Delmelle, writer/director Harpo Guit, and Claire Bodson (who stars in “Young Ahmed”).

“Mother Schmuckers” is bowing virtually at Sundance on January 29, with an encore screening happening later in the week on January 31. Head over to Sundance’s website for more info on the premiere.

