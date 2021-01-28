Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Sets Netflix Cast: Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, and More

"Game of Thrones" co-stars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance are reuniting for the Gaiman adaptation.

A “Game of Thrones” reunion is confirmed for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” as the streaming giant has announced Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance as official cast members. Netflix has also confirmed Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeem Bhaskar for the series. Holbrook is a Netflix veteran as the star of “Narcos” and Robert Rodriguez’s family movie “We Can Be Heroes,” a sequel for which has already been announced by Netflix.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “The Sandman” reads: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, ‘The Sandman’ follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Gaiman is executive producing the adaptation alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. The creative team has long attempted to bring “The Sandman” to the big screen, including a failed movie adaptation in 2013 with Joseph Gordon-Levitt attached to star. The upcoming television adaptation was adapted by Gaiman and Heinberg, the latter of whom wrote Patty Jenkins’ first “Wonder Woman” movie.

Related Noah Baumbach Signs Exclusive Deal with Netflix, Next Film 'White Noise' to Shoot in 2021

Legendary and Netflix Partner for 'Skull Island' and 'Tomb Raider' Anime Series Related Learn More About 'Mandalorian' Characters in These 'Star Wars' Animated TV Episodes on Disney+

'The Mandalorian': Unpacking the Critical Secrets of Boba Fett, Dark Troopers, and More

“For the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head,” Gaiman said in a statement announcing the casting. “I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.”

Gaiman continued, “This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of ‘The Sandman’ collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Netflix’s official casting for “The Sandman” is included below:

TOM STURRIDGE is DREAM, Lord of the Dreaming

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE is LUCIFER, Ruler of Hell

VIVIENNE ACHEAMPONG is LUCIENNE, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm

BOYD HOLBROOK is THE CORINTHIAN, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store

CHARLES DANCE is RODERICK BURGESS, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician

ASIM CHAUDHRY is ABEL and SANJEEV BHASKAR is CAIN, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.