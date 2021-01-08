Netflix Leads Casting Society’s Artios Awards Nominees

The streamer received 12 nominations, as HBO garnered eight, and Hulu nabbed six.

The Casting Society of America (CSA) announced the television and theatre nominations for the 36th Artios Awards, honoring the contributions of casting directors to the arts. The winners will be announced on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in a virtual ceremony, the first-ever for the organization.

Netflix again outstripped its competitors, with 12 Artios Award nominations, followed by HBO with eight, Hulu with six, four for Amazon Prime Video, and three for the now-defunct Quibi.

The CSA previously shared three honorees for this year’s Artios Awards. The Hoyt Bowers Award will recognize Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the first time two recipients will be honored with the award and the Actors Fund will receive the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award.

The feature films submission opened January 7 and nominations will be announced in March.

The television nominations are listed below:

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“The Great” (Hulu) — Rose Wicksteed

“Modern Love” (Amazon Prime Video) — Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Jodi Angstreich

“Never Have I Ever” (Netflix) — Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Danny Dunitz (Associate)

“The Politician” (Netflix) — Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC) — Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Coreen Mayrs (Location Casting), Heike Brandstatter (Location Casting), Erinn Lally (Location Casting), Annalese Tilling (Location Casting)

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) — Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

“Euphoria” (HBO) — Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+) — Sarah Finn, Jason Stamey (Associate)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) — Victoria Thomas

“The Outsider” (HBO) — Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

Television Series Comedy

“Better Things” (FX) — Felicia Fasano, Katie Lantz (associate)

“Dead To Me” (Netflix) — Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Sharon Bialy, Alyssa Morris (Associate)

“Insecure” (HBO) — Victoria Thomas

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video) — Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)

“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX) — Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

Television Series Drama

“Big Little Lies” (HBO) — David Rubin, Andrea Bunker (associate)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) — Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Ozark” (Netflix) — Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

“Pose” (FX) — Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

“Succession” (HBO) — Avy Kaufman

Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu) — David Rubin

“Mrs. America” (FX) — Carmen Cuba, Robin D. Cook (location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Normal People” (Hulu) — Louise Kiely

“Unbelievable” (Netflix) — Laura Rosenthal, Jodi Angstreich, Kate Caldwell, Melissa Kostenbauder, Kim Guzman (associate), Anthony Kraus (Associate)

“Watchmen” (HBO) — Victoria Thomas, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Film – Non-Theatrical Release

“Bad Education” (HBO) — Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

“In The Shadow Of The Moon” (Netflix) — Ellen Chenoweth, John Buchan (Location Casting), Jason Knight (location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Morgyn Johnston (associate)

“Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime) — Susan Edelman, Mark Fincannon (Location Casting)

“To All The Boys: P. S. I Still Love You” (Netflix) — Tamara-lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

“Troop Zero” (Amazon Prime Video) — Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO) — Victoria Thomas

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central) — Melissa Delizia

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix) — Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ and ‘Good Times'” (ABC) — Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood

Children’s Pilot And Series (Live Action)

“All That” (Nickelodeon) — Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

“The Babysitter’s Club” (Netflix) — Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

“Bunk’d” (Disney Channel) — Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate)

“High School Musical: The Musical” (Disney+) — Julie Ashton

“Young Dylan” (Nickelodeon) — Kim Coleman

Television Animation

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) — Julie Ashton

“Bobs Burgers” (Fox) — Julie Ashton

“Central Park” (Apple TV+) — Julie Ashton

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max) — Robert McGee, Ruth Lambert

“Rick & Morty” (Cartoon Network) — Robert McGee, Ruth Lambert

Reality Series

“Born This Way” (A&E) — Megan Sleeper, Sasha Alpert

“Nailed It!” (Netflix) — Samantha Hanks, Shannon McCarty, Heather Allyn

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) — Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli, Aly Capriotti Grant (Location Casting)

“RuPauls Drag Race” (VH1) — Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

“Top Chef” (Bravo) — Samantha Hanks

Short Film

“-Ship: A Visual Poem” — Kate Geller

“Beefcakes” — Nicole Arbusto

“Cap” — Daniel Cabeza

“Netuser” — Stephanie Klapper

“No More Wings” — Heather Basten

“Shadows” — Daryl Eisenberg, Ally Beans

Short Form Series

“#Freerayshawn” (Quibi) — Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

“Dead Girls Detective Agency” (Snapchat) — Arlie Day

“Girls Room” (ATTN:IGTV) — Jennifer Presser, Caitlin Well

“Most Dangerous Game” (Quibi) — Mary Vernieu, Raylin Sabo, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

“The Stranger” (Quibi) — Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

