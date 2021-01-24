New York Film Critics Circle Awards: Watch the Live Stream

The winners may have already been announced, but there are still surprises ahead. Watch the ceremony here starting at 7 p.m. ET.

This year’s New York Film Critics Circle Awards ceremony is happening virtually for the first time, and it’s available for you to watch at home. Watch the live stream of the 86th annual awards below, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Winners were already announced in December, but stay tuned for plenty of surprises, as presenters include Bong Joon Ho, Frances McDormand, Chloe Sevigny, Alfre Woodard, Sacha Baron Cohen, Norm Lewis, and Martin Scorsese. Sunday night, a special award is also being given to Spike Lee, director most recently of “Da 5 Bloods.”

Among the highlights of the ceremony, below, are words from Spike Lee, who spoke about the siege upon the Capitol, and its consequences. “It’s a very sad day in the history of America… We’re at the crossroads now…and everybody please be safe. This is not a game.” He also had strong words about former President Donald Trump. “This president Agent Orange will go down in history with the likes of Hitler.” He also said that politicians who have stood alongside Trump are “on the wrong side of history.”

This year’s awards also mark the retirement of NYFCC General Manager Marshall Fine. Fine, a four-time former chair of the group, joined the Circle in 1989. Creating the position of treasurer in 1993, he served as a backstop to the group’s chairs. After retiring from criticism in 2016, he created the position of general manager to oversee the NYFCC’s annual awards dinner and provide continuity for the group from year to year. NYFCC de facto archivist Stephen Garrett will succeed Fine in 2021.

The 2019 NYFCC winners that went on to take home Academy Awards include “Parasite” (which swept the Oscars with wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature, after winning NYFCC’s foreign-language award) and Best Supporting Actress winner Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). NYFCC winners “I Lost My Body,” “Honeyland,” Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), and Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) were nominated for Academy Awards as well.

Here is the full list of previously announced winners for this year’s awards.

Best Film: “First Cow”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Cinematography: “Small Axe” (All Films)

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Time”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Bacurau”

Best Animated Feature: “Wolfwalkers”

Best First Film: “The 40-Year-Old Version”

Special Award: Kino Lorber, “for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.”

Special Award: Spike Lee, “for inspiring the New York community with his short film ‘New York New York’ and for advocating for a better society through cinema.”

