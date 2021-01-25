‘News of the World’ and ‘Tenet’ Dominate VOD While ‘The White Tiger’ Rises at Netflix

"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani's well-regarded adaption of the acclaimed 2008 novel, has risen daily to reach #2 on Netflix's movie chart.

Little has changed on the VOD charts this week. “News of the World” and “Tenet” still placed #1 on two of the charts we follow, although this week “News” ranked higher overall, placing #2 and #3 elsewhere. “Tenet” is on the lower half of two lists.

“News” at #1 at revenue-based FandangoNow, which has six premium-priced titles leading its list. It’s also the top title at Spectrum Channel, which ranks by transactions, and near the top at Amazon TV and Google Play. That suggests Universal has another breakout success with its strategy of providing three weeks in theaters before PVOD.

“Tenet,” which opened in theaters in September, continues to add revenues at $5.99. “News,” now in its fifth weekend in theaters, was #4 at the box office this weekend with a total of $9.6 million so far. (Netflix bought its international territories.) With a reported budget of $38 million before marketing, the studio may see a decent profit all in.

“Promising Young Woman,” also in its second week on PVOD, was the only other PVOD title to place on all four charts. This low-budget, which debuted at Sundance 2020, seems to be a success. Word of mouth about the feminist revenge black comedy/drama could propel it to a lengthy stay, with some Oscar attention a potential bonus.

“The War With Grandpa” and Nate Parker’s “American Skin” complete this week’s titles that placed on all four charts. Still steady is “The Croods: A New Age” (Universal), still at PVOD pricing, with three placements overall.

Focus Features

“Our Friend” was standout among new films this week. A fact-based drama about a family struggling with cancer, it stars Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel. Distributor Gravitas Ventures took the risk of a $19.99 cost, despite having neither studio support nor an initial theatrical release. (It’s available day-and-date in limited release.) Titles now in the market with similar profiles, like “Born a Champion” and “Redemption Day,” debuted at $6.99.

“Skyfire” rounded out the debuts at $9.99. This Chinese-produced film with a multi-ethnic cast is a volcano disaster tale set on a Pacific island. Directed by Simon West (“Con Air,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), it had a weak run in China when it opened late 2019.

After weeks of original titles leading their movie chart, Netflix saw the 2013 small-town drug war actioner “Homefront” starring Jason Statham take #1. Much more impressive is the Netflix Original at #2: the Indian-set “The White Tiger:” The potential Oscar contender lacks stars familiar to American audiences, but rave reviews and word of mouth appear to be bolstering its appeal.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, January 25

1. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

3. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $19.99

4. American Skin (Vertical) – $6.99

5. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

6. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $5.99

7. Born a Champion (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) – $19.99

9. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Disney) – $2.99

10. Let Him Go (Focus) – $14.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for January 18-24

1. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

3. Promising Young Woman (Universal) – $19.99

4. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Let Him Go (Focus) – $14.99

6. Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) – $19.99

7. American Skin (Vertical) – $6.99

8. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

9. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, January 25

1. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

3. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

4. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $5.99

5. American Skin (Vertical) – $6.99

6. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

7. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $19.99

8. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

9. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $4.99

10. Born a Champion (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Screenshot/Netflix

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between January 15-21, all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

2. Redemption Day (Paramount)

3. Honest Thief (Open Road)

4. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

5. Tenet (Warner Bros.)

6. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. The War With Grandpa (101)

8. Skyfire (Screen Media) – $9.99

9. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $19.99

10. American Skin (Vertical)

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, January 25; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. Homefront (2013 theatrical release)

2. The White Tiger (2021 Netflix original)

3. Cut Throat City (2020 Video on Demand release)

4. The Vanished (2020 Video on Demand release)

5. Outside the Wire (2021 Netflix original)

6. Penguins of Madagascar (2014 theatrical release)

7. The Next Three Days (2010 theatrical release)

8. We Can Be Heroes (2020 Netflix original)

9. Pinkfong & Babyshark’s Space Adventure (2019 South Korean animated film)

10. Death of Me (2020 Video on Demand release)

