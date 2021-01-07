Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Clashed Over Music Video After ‘Don’t Worry’ Firing

Rainey Qualley's music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me” featured behind-the-scenes drama.

News broke December 24 revealing the reason Shia LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles on Olivia Wilde’s new directorial effort, “Don’t Worry Darling,” is because the filmmaker fired LaBeouf due to his poor behavior in pre-production. It was originally reported that LaBeouf was exiting the film because of a scheduling conflict, but Variety reported the actor had actually violated Wilde’s “no asshole policy” on set. As revealed this week by The Hollywood Reporter, the “Don’t Worry Darling” firing resulted in another clash between Wilde and LaBeouf on a different project: Rainey Qualley’s music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

Qualley released the “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video October 23, and the project quickly went viral thanks to its NSFW explicit content and the involvement of actors Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf. Among the collaborators who worked on the music video were LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” cinematographer Natasha Braier, the choreography collective JA, and producer and frequent LaBeouf collaborator Luke Turner.

Listed among the video’s end credits was a “special thanks to Olivia Wilde.” As reported by THR, Wilde was given a special shoutout because she originally directed the music video “as a favor to the sisters, specifically Margaret Qualley, whom she previously worked with while directing the short film ‘Wake Up.'”

THR reports: “After they wrapped production on ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me,’ Wilde had a certain period of time to finish her cut of the video. Before that period expired, LaBeouf submitted his own cut of the video that he worked on in partnership with Turner.”

When LaBeouf sent his cut of the music video over to the team, Wilde reportedly responded that “she would be happy to take a look and would submit her cut shortly.” LaBeouf allegedly did not take the note well and “responded again by suggesting that the correct response would have been to write thank you and that ‘we should go with this’ in reference to the one he submitted.”

THR spoke to a source that saw the group email and said LaBeouf also told Wilde, ““Great jazz musicians know when not to play.” THR’s report continues: “At that point, Wilde exited the project (by writing back, ‘I’m out’) and her name has since been removed from the music video over what some have deemed LaBeouf’s unprofessional behavior.”

The “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video was released with Turner credited as its director. After the video’s debut, LaBeouf’s former girlfriend and “Honey Boy” co-star FKA Twigs revealed she filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf over alleged sexual battery and abuse. News of Wilde’s firing of LaBeouf followed, followed by confirmation that Netflix had scrubbed LaBeouf’s name off FYC campaign pages for the upcoming Oscar contender “Pieces of a Woman.”

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for Wilde and LaBeouf for further comment.

