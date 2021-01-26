Paul Bettany Says Major ‘WandaVision’ Actor Hasn’t Been Leaked Yet: ‘Scenes Are Pretty Intense’

Bettany adds: "I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together."

Paul Bettany appeared on the “Lights Camera Barstool” podcast this week and teased big things to come for “WandaVision,” most notably the involvement of a major actor whose appearance on the comic book show has not been leaked yet.

Let the speculation begin! Bettany wouldn’t drop any hints of the actor or the character the actor is playing, but whoever it turns out to be will be sharing “pretty intense” scenes opposite Bettany’s character, Vision.

“So many things get leaked, but there’s this thing that has been completely under wrap that happens,” Bettany said, expressing excitement over the spoiler remaining a secret so far. “I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with and we have fireworks together, the scenes are great and I think people are going to be really excited. I’ve always wanted to work with this guy and the scenes are pretty intense.”

Bettany said of the upcoming fourth “WandaVision” episode, debuting January 29: “I think people’s minds are going to explode…You can expect those two worlds [the sitcom world and the real world] to have more conflict. I don’t want to give away too much about the future episodes, but I will tell you this, there were more special effects requirements for our TV show than there were for ‘Endgame.’”

“I think they’re going to be massively surprised by the end of the show,” Bettany added about the show.. “I really think people are going to be like, ‘Oh my God!’ and they’re going to look at the MCU in a whole new light and also have a much deeper understanding in what direction it’s moving.”

While some of the previously-announced “WandaVision” cast has yet to appear on the show, including Randall Park as “Ant-Man” character Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings as “Thor” favorite Darcy Lewis, it appears there are even more casting surprises down the road. Evan Peters’ involvement in the show has been leaked for some time, although it anyone’s guess as to who the “American Horror Story” veteran is playing. Several “WandaVision” fan theories predict Marvel characters Mephisto and WonderMan will factor into later episodes, so perhaps the actor Bettany is teasing is tackling one of these characters.

“WandaVision” airs new episodes each Friday on Disney+.

