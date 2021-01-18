‘Peaky Blinders’ Ending After Sixth Season

Though the series had recently resumed production due to the coronavirus, the BBC confirmed that Season 6 would close out the series.

Fans of Cillian Murphy and the BBC drama “Peaky Blinders” are in for some bad news. The series’ sixth season will be its last, per a report dropped on Variety.

The show, created by Oscar-nominated director Steven Knight, tells the story of Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his family’s rise to power throughout the city of Birmingham’s working-class post-World War I. Though the series had recently resumed production due to the coronavirus, the BBC confirmed that Season 6 would close out the series.

The move is a bit shocking considering Knight had recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly last year and hoped the series would continue beyond Season 6. But based on on-going issues in the global marketplace with regards to filming it’s assumed that precipitated the show’s demise.

“’Peaky’ is back and with a bang,” Knight said in a prepared statement. “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.” The belief is that the series might see a spin-off or final movie down the line, in the vein of the “Deadwood” movie released in 2019.

Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get ‘Peaky’ safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will most definitely live on,” executive producer Caryn Mandabach said in a statement.

“Peaky Blinders” debuted in the UK back in 2013. During Season 3 actor Tom Hardy joined the cast, reuniting with Knight who worked with him on the feature film “Locke.” The entire series became available to stream via Netflix.

There’s currently no word on when the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” will air.

