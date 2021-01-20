‘Pixar Popcorn’ Trailer: Disney+ to Premiere Animated Shorts Featuring Iconic Characters

Fan-favorite characters from "Toy Story," "Soul," "The Incredibles," and other Pixar films will appear in the upcoming Disney+ series.

A slew of new animated shorts featuring iconic Pixar characters are slated to debut January 22 on Disney+.

Disney announced on Tuesday that the shorts, collectively titled “Pixar Popcorn,” would feature characters from acclaimed films ranging from “Toy Story” and “Soul,” to “The Incredibles” and “Cars.” The company also announced the names for the shorts on Tuesday:

“Dancing with the Cars, “Unparalleled Parking, “Soul of the City, “Cookie Num Num,” “Chore Day: The Incredibles Way,” “Dory Finding, “A Day in the Life of the Dead,” “To Fitness and Beyond,” and “Fluffy Stuff with Ducky & Bunny”

“Pixar Popcorn” will mark Disney+’s first original animation release of the year. Animation has been a key component for Disney’s streaming service, which launched in November 2019 with the well-received “Forky Asks a Question” animated series. Disney+ has premiered a handful of animated titles since then, including “Short Circuit,” “SparkShorts,” and the seventh and final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

On the film side, Disney+ has premiered animated titles such as “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” which received a positive review from IndieWire’s Christian Blauvelt, and “Lamp Life,” an animated short film featuring “Toy Story” characters. Disney+ is also the streaming home for all of Pixar’s and Disney’s animated films.

“Pixar Popcorn” will premiere around one month after “Soul,” the acclaimed animated film that was directed by Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter, premiered on the streaming service. The series was announced during Disney Investor Day 2020 in December alongside a slew of Pixar project announcements.

A slew of animated films and series are slated to premiere on Disney+ in the coming months. “Monsters at Work,” an animated series based on Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc” films, is expected to premiere on the streaming service in early 2021, while Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon” will simultaneously premiere March 5 in theaters and on Disney+. “What If…?,” an animated Marvel Cinematic Universe alt-history anthology series, is expected to debut in mid-2021, as is “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” a new clone trooper-focused series from Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian”).

Check out the trailer for “Pixar Popcorn” below:

