Ray Fisher Written Out of ‘The Flash’ Movie as Actor Continues to Criticize DC Films President

Ray Fisher will not be appearing in the upcoming “Flash” movie, as his character Cyborg has been written out of the film’s screenplay, The Wrap reports. The Warner Bros. comic book tentpole is being directed by “It” filmmaker Andy Muschietti and is set to star Ezra Miller in the title role opposite two iterations of Batman played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Fisher was previously set to appear. The actor’s role of Cyborg will not be recast. IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. for further comment.

News of Cyborg being dropped from “The Flash” screenplay comes just a week after Fisher vowed never to work under DC Films president Walter Hamada. Fisher posted on Twitter: “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

Warner Bros. announced January 5 it was extending Hamada’s contract as DC Films president through 2023. Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group, said in a statement that Hamada is “not only passionate about story and the DC canon, [but] he’s also a thoughtful and incredibly talented executive who is fully committed to investing the time and care necessary for moviemaking on this scale.”

“With Walter overseeing our DC movies for theatrical exhibition and on HBO Max, we are excited for him and his team to bring more of these stories to life, working with new and established talent to broaden the reach and diversity of the DC cinematic universe,” Emmerich’s statement concluded.

Reacting to Hamada’s new contract, Fisher wrote on social media: “It’s weird how these reactionary announcements from [Warner Bros.] always forget to mention that Walter Hamada was working directly with Geoff Johns and Toby Emmerich (on ‘Shazam’) DURING ‘Justice League’ reshoots…”

Fisher’s future as Cyborg has been in question since last July, when the actor came forward to accuse “Justice League” reshoots director Joss Whedon of unprofessional behavior on set. Fisher maintained producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg enabled Whedon’s behavior. Fisher’s claims led Warner Bros.’ parent company WarnerMedia to launch an investigation into the matter at the end of August. WarnerMedia concluded the investigation in December and announced that “remedial action” would be taking place, although no further details were provided.

