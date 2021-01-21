Seth Rogen Rails Against Ted Cruz Over Biden Criticisms on Inauguration Day: ‘Get F*cked Fascist’

"Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f*cking clown," Rogen wrote to Cruz.

Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz got into a war of words on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day after the Texas senator took to social media to criticize the new president for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. Cruz wrote on Twitter that by rejoining the agreement Biden was telling Americans that “he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” adding, “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.” (The Paris-Pittsburgh comparison echoed language former president Trump used when pulling out of the agreement — language which drew intense criticism from the mayor of Pittsburgh at the time.)

Rogen hit back at Cruz for his criticism by writing, “Fuck off you fascist,” prompting the following response form the senator: “Charming, civil, educated response. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

“Get fucked fascist,” Rogen wrote back to Cruz. “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown…If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you. Also I’m in four unions.”

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette also responded to Cruz’s criticism of the Paris Climate Agreement, replying on Twitter with articles about the impact of climate change in Cruz’s home state of Texas. One article, published by The Houston Chronicle, cites a Texas A&M study that reports climate change will start affecting Texas by 2036.

Cruz added to his stance in a post on his website that reads: “If the Biden administration believes that rejoining the agreement is something the American people should support, then he should submit the Paris Climate Agreement to the Senate as a treaty and let the people decide through their elected representatives. But he knows that it would fail. So like his Democratic predecessor, President Biden is governing by executive fiat.”

