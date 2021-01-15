‘Succession’ Season 3 Adds Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae to Cast

HBO unveiled a handful of newcomers who will appear in the third season of the premium cabler's acclaimed "Succession."

At long last, new details for the third season of HBO’s acclaimed “Succession” have emerged.

HBO announced a trio of new cast members who will join the upcoming third season of the premium cabler’s comedy drama on Thursday. Sanaa Lathan (“The Affair,” CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone”) will play Lisa Arthur, a high-profile, well-connected New York lawyer. Linda Emond (“Lodge 49”) will portray Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Korean music star Jihae (“Altered Carbon”) will play Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant.

“Succession” centers on the dysfunctional Roy family, who own a global media business, as they scheme to wrest control of the company from the aging family patriarch. The show stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Rob Yang.

The synopsis for the show’s third season, which follows a jaw-dropping Season 2 finale, reads: Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war. The premiere date for “Succession” Season 3 has not been announced.

Related Winter TV Awards: HBO Is Looking for a Leader

'Barry' Season 3 and Season 4 Are Already Written and Waiting to Film Related 'Bridgerton': Everything You Need to Know About Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Show

Oscars 2021: Best Cinematography Predictions

“Succession” has enjoyed critical acclaim since the show’s first season premiered on HBO in 2018. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the show’s sophomore season as one of 2020’s greatest dramas in his grade A review, where he noted that it combined the strongest aspects of HBO’s other classic series:

Make no mistake, you’re watching this family eat itself alive. If anyone found early episodes of Jesse Armstrong’s critique of wealth-hoarding American families to be too soft in its condemnation of the Roy’s behavior, there’s no misunderstanding now: While you’ll feel for a few of the cannibals in powerful, fleeting moments, there’s an absurd amount of joy to be found in watching the uber-rich go to war with each other, stripping their souls bloody, and only winning in the coldest, ugliest, most Trumpian sense of the word.

The show has also been a hit with awards season voters; “Succession” has won nine Emmys, including the award for Best Drama Series in 2020.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.