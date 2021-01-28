×
The IndieWire Sundance 2021 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

The festival's first-ever hybrid event still promises to put on display the best of new and rising indie film.

6 hours ago

The Egyptian Theatre marquee promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Egyptian Theatre marquee promotes the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Sundance 2021 Reveals Full Slate for Hybrid Festival, Including 72 New Features and Much More

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Enters Oscar Race with Sundance 2021 World Premiere

Sundance 2021 Jurors Revealed: Cynthia Erivo, Julie Dash, Daniela Vega, and More

Pre-Festival Analysis

Sundance 2021: 15 Must-See Festival Films You Can Stream at Home

The 9 Best Short Films Playing This Year’s Sundance Film Festival

Sundance 2021 Market: 15 Movies That Could Sell Big in a Year of Virtual Discovery

Sundance 2021 Reveals How the Virtual Festival Will Work For 70-Plus Films In 7 Days

Don’t Call It a Comeback: 2021 Film Festivals Remain Vital in Whatever Form They Take

Sundance 2021 Is All About Acquisitions as Distributors Resist Virtual Fest Launchpad

Hidden Gems and Big Surprises from the Sundance 2021 Lineup, from Tearjerkers to ‘WTF Movies’

Sundance Wish List: 50 Films We Hope Will Premiere at the Festival in 2021

Sundance Prepares a Shortened, Seven-Day Festival, and Pushes Back Dates a Week

Sundance Leaders Address Expected Date Change, Layoffs, Oscar Potential, and More

Sundance 2021 Will Be ‘Reimagined’: An Online Hub, Social Distancing, and Maybe Even a Date Shift

Film and Television Reviews

Interviews

Features

How to Buy Tickets and Reserve Virtual Seats for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival

How to Socialize at Sundance 2021 from Your Living Room

Podcasts, Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

IndieWire Studio at Sundance Returns in 2021 with Virtual Edition January 28 – February 3

Join Rebecca Hall and Andre Holland for Panel Discussion on Their Sundance Film ’Passing’

Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

‘Land’ Trailer: Robin Wright’s Feature Directorial Debut Is an Emotional Survival Drama

Acquisitions

Sundance 2021 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

