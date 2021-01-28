The IndieWire Sundance 2021 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News
Sundance 2021 Reveals Full Slate for Hybrid Festival, Including 72 New Features and Much More
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Enters Oscar Race with Sundance 2021 World Premiere
Sundance 2021 Jurors Revealed: Cynthia Erivo, Julie Dash, Daniela Vega, and More
Pre-Festival Analysis
Sundance 2021: 15 Must-See Festival Films You Can Stream at Home
The 9 Best Short Films Playing This Year’s Sundance Film Festival
Sundance 2021 Market: 15 Movies That Could Sell Big in a Year of Virtual Discovery
Sundance 2021 Reveals How the Virtual Festival Will Work For 70-Plus Films In 7 Days
Don’t Call It a Comeback: 2021 Film Festivals Remain Vital in Whatever Form They Take
Sundance 2021 Is All About Acquisitions as Distributors Resist Virtual Fest Launchpad
Hidden Gems and Big Surprises from the Sundance 2021 Lineup, from Tearjerkers to ‘WTF Movies’
Sundance Wish List: 50 Films We Hope Will Premiere at the Festival in 2021
Sundance Prepares a Shortened, Seven-Day Festival, and Pushes Back Dates a Week
Sundance Leaders Address Expected Date Change, Layoffs, Oscar Potential, and More
Sundance 2021 Will Be ‘Reimagined’: An Online Hub, Social Distancing, and Maybe Even a Date Shift
Film and Television Reviews
Interviews
Features
How to Buy Tickets and Reserve Virtual Seats for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival
How to Socialize at Sundance 2021 from Your Living Room
Podcasts, Press Conferences, Panels, and Events
IndieWire Studio at Sundance Returns in 2021 with Virtual Edition January 28 – February 3
Join Rebecca Hall and Andre Holland for Panel Discussion on Their Sundance Film ’Passing’
Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More
‘Land’ Trailer: Robin Wright’s Feature Directorial Debut Is an Emotional Survival Drama
Acquisitions
Sundance 2021 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.