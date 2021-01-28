IndieWire and Canada Goose Will Celebrate Sundance Female Filmmakers at Virtual Event

Presented by IndieWire and Canada Goose, this year's virtual version of the annual event will honor filmmakers screening their latest films at the festival.

For the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, IndieWire is again partnering with Canada Goose for a series of events to celebrate the female filmmakers showing new films at this year’s fest, including a private virtual version of our annual sit-down dinner honoring filmmakers. While this year’s mixer will look a little bit different than years past, the Zoom-based event promises to bring together some of indie film’s best and brightest, albeit through virtual means.

At this year’s Sundance, female filmmakers aren’t in short supply: 50 percent were directed by one or more women (after years of getting close, this year’s Sundance will be the first to unfold with gender parity behind the camera). Their projects include some of the hottest at the festival, including Rebecca Hall’s “Passing,” Robin Wright’s “Land,” Sian Heder’s “CODA,” Nanfu Wang’s “In the Same Breath,” and Mona Fastvold’s “The World to Come.”

And that’s just one piece of Sundance’s offerings, as some of the best films of the festival (that just so happened to be directed by women) round out every section of the fest’s wide-reaching lineup, from documentaries to shorts, much-anticipated sequels to debut indies hoping to snag distribution.

The private event will take place this Friday evening. Here’s the full list of directors who will be honored at the IndieWire Female Filmmakers Event at Sundance, presented by Canada Goose.

Sian Heder, “CODA”

Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together”

Mariem Pérez Riera, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”

Lucy Walker, “Bring Your Own Brigade”

Nanfu Wang, “In the Same Breath”

Madeleine Sims-Fewer, “Violation”

Jessica Beshir, “Faya Dayi”

Carlson Young, “The Blazing World”

Iuli Gerbase, “The Pink Cloud”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Mona Fastvold, “The World to Come”

Erin Vassilopoulos, “Superior”

Also at this year’s festival, IndieWire and Canada Goose are set to host a deep-dive panel with actress-turned-filmmaker Rebecca Hall in support of her debut feature film “Passing.” The historical drama is already considered to be one of the hottest films of Sundance 2021.

Hall, alongside star Andre Holland, producers Margot Hand and Nina Yang Bongiovi, will join IndieWire Deputy Editor Kate Erbland to discuss her new film, premiering in the festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition during the first weekend of the festival. The panel discussion will stream Monday February 1 at 5:00pm Mountain Time (7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT), and you can RSVP for free to attend it here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.