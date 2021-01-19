‘Tenet,’ Now at $5.99, Strong Against PVOD Debut of Tom Hanks in ‘News of the World’

Also new to the charts is Nate Parker's "American Skin," his first film since "The Birth of a Nation," which placed at #3 on Apple TV.

Following a long theatrical run and a month at $19.99, “Tenet” is now thriving at $5.99 and holds the top spot at all three lists that rank by purchases. At FandangoNow, which ranks by revenue, it is #6, the highest among standard-price entries. Best of all for Warner Bros., its normal share of a VOD release is around 70 percent. That compares to the 63 percent it demanded from theaters.

“Tenet” held off two significant new PVOD entries from Universal and Focus, “News of the World” and “Promising Young Woman.” Paul Greengrass’ Tom Hanks western led Apple TV for three days and placed second to “Tenet” at Google Play over the weekend (before falling a notch at each, respectively). This comes as Universal’s “The Croods: A New Age” continues its strong presence at $19.99. “News” is #1 at FandangoNow, with “Promising” at #3 on their PVOD-dominated list.

“American Skin,” the first film from Nate Parker after “The Birth of a Nation,” priced at $6.99, placed #3 and 4 respectively at Apple TV and Google Play. The film, about a veteran seeking justice after his son is killed by police, was written by, stars, and was directed by Parker. It debuted at the 2019 Venice Film Festival to negative reviews. It also opened in 51 theaters this weekend, grossing around $35,000.

Related Fandor Finds New Home: Cinedigm Picks Up Indie Streamer, Will Relaunch Keyframe Publication

Liam Neeson Is the Pandemic-Era Movie Star with 'The Marksman' as Another #1 Related 'Bridgerton': Everything You Need to Know About Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Show

Learn More About 'Mandalorian' Characters in These 'Star Wars' Animated TV Episodes on Disney+

Also making a significant showing on one chart is IFC documentary “MLK/FBI,” timed for the Martin Luther King holiday. It is #5 at Apple TV.

“The War With Grandpa,” now at standard price, is on all four charts. Also on all four is “Greenland,” which remains popular as PVOD.

On Netflix, original title “Outside the Wire” from veteran Swedish director Mikkael Hafstrom (about a futuristic war involving robots) has topped the list since release last Friday. It replaced Robert Rodriguez’s family film “We Can Be Heroes,” which had six days at #1. “Pieces of a Woman,” which preceded it, has dropped off the chart.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Tuesday, January 19

1. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

3. American Skin (Vertical) – $6.99

4. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $19.99

5. MLK/FBI (IFC) – $5.99

6. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

7. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $5.99

8. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

9. Redemption Day (Saban) – $5.99

10. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for January 11-18

1. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

3. Promising Young Woman (Universal) – $19.99

4. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

6. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. American Skin (Vertical) – $6.99

8. Synchronic (Well Go) – $12.99

9. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

10. Shadow in the Cloud (Vertical) – $19.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Tuesday, January 19

1. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

3. News of the World (Universal) – $19.99

4. American Skin (Vertical) – $6.99

5. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $19.99

6. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

7. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $5.99

8. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

9. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $4.99

10. The Informer (Vertical) – $5.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between January 8-14, all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. Tenet (Warner Bros.)

2. Honest Thief (Open Road)

3. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

4. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. The War With Grandpa (101)

6. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

7. The Informer (Vertical)

8. Unhinged (Solstice)

9. Shadow in the Cloud (Vertical) – $19.99

10. Breach (Saban)

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Tuesday, January 19; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. Outside the Wire (2021 Netflix original)

2. The Vanished (2020 Video on Demand Release)

3. We Can Be Heroes (2020 Netflix original)

4. Penguins of Madagascar (2014 theatrical release)

5. Pinkfarm & Babyshark’s Space Adventure (2019 South Korean animated film)

6. Crack (2021 Netflix original documentary)

7. Good Burger (1997 theatrical release)

8. Double Dad (2021 Netflix original)

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019 theatrical release)

10. Death of Me (2020 Video on Demand release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.