‘The Investigation’ Trailer: HBO Acquires Danish Limited Series on Kim Wall’s Murder

"The Investigation" will dramatize the work behind one of the most high-profile court cases in recent history.

HBO has acquired the rights to “The Investigation,” Tobias Lindholm’s limited series regarding the 2017 murder of journalist Kim Wall. The premium cabler unveiled the trailer for the six-episode show on Monday.

“The Investigation” will explore the complex real-life investigation surrounding the murder of Wall, who boarded a submarine built by former entrepreneur Peter Madsen for an interview in 2017. The submarine was found sunken the following morning and Wall’s dismembered body parts were found throughout the area; Madsen was convicted of the murder in 2018 and sentenced to life imprisonment in a highly-publicized court case.

The Danish-language series will premiere on HBO on February 1.

Søren Malling (“A Hijacking”) leads the cast as Jens Møller, the Head of Homicide for the Copenhagen Police, alongside Pilou Asbæk (“Game of Thrones”) as the prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen. Pernilla August (“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”) and Rolf Lassgård (“The Hunters”) star as Kim Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. Additional cast includes Laura Christensen (“Crying for Love”), Anders Juul (“A Horrible Woman”), Henrik Birch (“Norskov”), Hans Henrik Clemensen (“Love and Rage”), Dulfi Al-Jabouri (“Darkland”), and Charlotte Munck (“A War”).

Per HBO, “The Investigation” closely follows Jens and his team in the pursuit of the truth. With the hope of being able to provide the prosecutor solid evidence in order to create a convincing case and give the relatives the certainty they deserve, the team enlists the use of methodical, unusual, and technical work tactics. The series was made in close cooperation with the real-life Jens Møller and Wall’s parents.

“It is with great humility that I created ‘The Investigation,’” Lindholm said in a statement. “There is a great deal of responsibility in choosing to tell stories about events from the real world. Therefore, I am more than grateful for all the support I’ve received, including some of Denmark’s and Sweden’s most talented and acclaimed actors.”

“The Investigation” marks a return to television for Lindholm, who last directed two episodes of Netflix’s “Mindhunter” in 2017. He also served as co-writer on recent Danish films such as 2020’s “Another Round” (or “Druk,” in Danish) and 2016’s “The Commune.”

Check out the trailer for “The Investigation” below:

