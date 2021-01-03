‘The Mandalorian’ Is the Most Pirated TV Show of 2020

According to TorrentFreak, Disney+'s "Star Wars" spinoff series unseated "Game of Thrones" as the most pirated program of the year.

In spite of and likely due to widespread at-home availability on streaming platform Disney+, “The Mandalorian” has turned out to be the most pirated television program of 2020 using BitTorrent. That’s according to an analysis from TorrentFreak, “based on several sources, including statistics reported by public BitTorrent trackers.” In the global ranking of most-torrented shows around the world for 2020, full season downloads are not counted.

The list was historically led by HBO’s fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” which wrapped its eighth and final season in May 2019. But for the first time in years, George R.R. Martin’s sprawling epic was de-crowned by the space western “Star Wars” spinoff. In 2019, during its first season run, “The Mandalorian” was the third-most torrented show according to the same survey.

Other top torrented titles, according to the ranking, are a reflection of some of television’s most popular shows outside of pirating. Prime Video’s irreverent superhero series “The Boys” is at number two, HBO’s “Westworld” is number three, Prime Video’s “Vikings” is number four, CBS’ “Star Trek: Picard” is five, followed by Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” HBO’s “The Outsider,” CW’s “The Arrow,” and CW’s “The Flash.”

The TorrentFreak survey, it should be noted, only accounts for BitTorrent traffic, which makes up just a fraction of piracy online, which also includes illegal streaming services.

“The Mandalorian” concluded its second season on December 18 with plenty of shout-outs to fans, including the announcement of another upcoming “Star Wars” spinoff series, “The Book of Boba Fett.” The season also ended with a memorable de-aged cameo.

The finale, however, was not without its detractors. IndieWire’s Tyler Hersko wrote, “‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 finale marks the long-awaited showdown between Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) following the latter’s abduction of Grogu earlier in the season. Though the episode delivers on that front, features a team-up between many of the show’s standout characters, and resolves the quest Mando set off on at the beginning of the season, it does so with so many noisy and plodding action scenes — and aggravating unanswered questions — that the end result isn’t particularly cathartic.”

