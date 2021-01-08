‘The Office’ Showrunner Greg Daniels Says Reboot Is Not Impossible, as Long as He’s Involved

Greg Daniels has his hands full with "Utopia" and "Space Force," but that doesn't mean he's unwilling to return to "The Office."

Is a reboot of “The Office” in active development. No. Does that mean that it’s impossible? Also no, according to showrunner Greg Daniels.

Collider reported on Wednesday that Daniels is not ruling out a continuation of “The Office,” though the showrunner added that nothing related to the show is in active development.

“No, but it’s not impossible. It’s not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now,” Daniels told Collider.

Daniels served as showrunner for the first four seasons of “The Office” before departing to co-create NBCUniversal’s similarly-beloved “Parks and Recreation.” Daniels resumed showrunner duties for the ninth and final season of “The Office,” which concluded in 2013.

“The Office” has been back in the news following the acclaimed workplace comedy’s shift from Netflix to the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock streaming service at the beginning of 2021. NBCUniversal has heavily played up its exclusive streaming rights to Peacock in recent weeks, though the company’s decision to lock most of the show’s seasons behind Peacock’s premium paywall surprised some fans. That said, NBCUniversal also offered a more positive surprise for fans by releasing a never-before-seen “The Matrix” cold open spoof featuring Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) following the show’s move to Peacock.

Some of “The Office” cast members have shared their thoughts on a potential reunion or spinoff in recent years. Leslie David Baker, who starred as Stanley Hudson on all nine seasons of “The Office,” launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a spinoff based on his character in July 2020; the campaign has exceeded its $300,000 goal and will be used to fund a pilot episode. Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski, who portrayed Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert, respectively, have also expressed interest in reviving “The Office.”

However, not all of the show’s stars have been keen to participate in future “The Office”-related projects; Steve Carell, who portrayed Michael Scott, expressed disinterest in reprising his role during an interview in 2018.

As for Daniels, the other two shows he is working on are Netflix’s Carell-led “Space Force” and Amazon’s “Utopia,” both of which have been renewed for second seasons.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.