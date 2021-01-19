‘Boogie’ Trailer: Eddie Huang Goes from ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Author to Feature Film Director

Movie theaters are still closed, but Focus Features is rolling out a brand new slate of indies this winter.

Eddie Haung wears many hats — author, chef, restaurateur, food personality, producer, and attorney — and he’s kicking off 2021 by adding feature film director to the list. Haung, whose autobiography “Fresh Off the Boat” inspired the acclaimed ABC sitcom of the same name, is behind the camera for “Boogie,” the fictional story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom from Queens, New York who dreams of one day playing in the NBA while dealing with his parents’ pressure to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college. The film tracks Boogie as he navigates a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals, and the burden of family expectation.

“Boogie” stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke. Huang was a producer on the “Fresh Off the Boat” series, which ran for six seasons from 2015 to 2020. Huang also wrote “Boogie,” which is produced by Josh Bratman, Josh McLaughlin, Michael Tadross

“Boogie” will receive a push by getting its premiere alongside other big names, including actress Robin Wright whose debut feature “Land” is also being spotlighted at the festival.

Focus Features will release “Boogie” on March 5. Watch the trailer for the movie in the video below.

