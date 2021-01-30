TV Awards Schedule 2020 – 2021: Key Dates for the Emmys, Golden Globes, and More

The 2020 — 2021 TV Awards schedule remains in flux, but here are some key dates pertaining to the Emmys and Golden Globes.

Though the TV schedule made it through 2020 relatively unscathed — we’ll see if the same can be said for 2021 — the Winter TV Awards Season has found itself just as uprooted by the rescheduling of the Academy Awards as everything else in Hollywood. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June that it had pushed back the date of the Oscars until April 25, 2021, a full eight weeks after it was originally scheduled. The date shift meant that the entirety of the Oscar race had to shift with it, with the guild awards and Golden Globes reworking their calendars accordingly.

Since most of those ceremonies also honor TV programs, despite having a largely undisrupted eligibility period, television needs to cool its jets for a few months until the film awards season is ready to reconvene. For ease of access, we’ve created an extensive and ever-changing calendar which reflects many of the adjusted dates for the Winter TV Awards.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences released its timeline for the 2020-2021 Emmy Awards late last year, confirming what was previously suspected, with the Emmy race directly abutting the Winter TV awards season. Specifically, the entry deadline for the Emmy Awards is scheduled for May 13, not even three weeks after the ceremony for the Film Independent Spirit Awards — which, in addition to independent film, is celebrating TV programming for the first time in its history.

Beyond the promise of a truly year-round TV awards cycle for 2021, nothing in particular stands out about the TV Academy’s calendar. Next year’s dates largely follow the same timeline trajectory as the original schedule for 2020, before inevitable adjustments were made in consideration of global events.

Despite the awards season now being well under way, organizations are still tweaking their schedules. The most recent adjustment came by way of Film Independent, who announced it had changed the date for the Spirit Awards ceremony to Thursday, April 22, two days earlier than previously scheduled.

This is, of course, not the only change featured at the Spirit Awards in 2021. In addition to adding TV categories, the event is abandoning its typical Saturday-before-the-Oscars time slot, usually straight from a beach in Santa Monica, and the ceremony will blaze a new trail with a primetime event airing on IFC.

In other developments, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced two renowned screen legends will be receiving recognition at February’s Golden Globes ceremony. Film and TV star Jane Fonda, currently starring in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award and legendary TV producer Norman Lear will be the third-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award. Both awards look to honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to film and TV, respectively, changing the medium’s landscape forever.

The below dates are subject to change. More information about the 2021 Emmy calendar will be added as time and information permits.

Monday, December 7, 2020

Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards TV submissions close.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Deadline for Writers Guild (WGA) submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW).

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Submissions close for Critics Choice Awards TV.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Deadline for TV nomination ballots to be mailed to all Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members by Ernst & Young.

Monday, January 4, 2021

Preliminary online voting for WGA Series (Drama, Comedy, New) begins.

Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) submissions close at 5 p.m. PT.

Critics Choice Awards TV nominating committees begin consideration.

Monday, January 11, 2021

Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination voting opens.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Deadline for Golden Globes TV nomination ballots to Ernst & Young, by 5 p.m. PT.

Friday, January 15, 2021

Critics Choice Awards TV nominating committees render recommendations.

Monday, January 18, 2021

Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Deadline for WGA preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting.

Tuesday, January 25, 2021

American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) TV nomination balloting begins.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Film Independent Spirit Awards TV nominations announced.

Monday, February 1, 2021

SAG nominations voting closes at 12 p.m. PT.

ADG Awards TV nomination voting begins.

Deadline for Annie Awards submissions.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Golden Globe Awards nominations announced at 5 a.m. PT.

WGA TV, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

SAG Awards nominations announced.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Final SAG Awards voting opens.

Final Golden Globes ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

CDGA nomination ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

PGA Awards TV Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) nomination polls open.

Emmy Awards online entry process begins.

Friday, February 12, 2021

Deadline for preliminary WGA screenplay online voting.

ACE Eddie Awards submissions close.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

WGA screenplay nominations announced.

Friday February 19, 2021

Final WGA Series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting begins.

ACE Eddie Awards nominations ballots sent.

Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards TV nomination voting opens.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globes ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m. PT.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Cinema Audio Society nomination ballot voting ends.

ADG Awards TV nomination voting ends.

CDGA nomination ballots voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 25, 2021

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) nomination polls open.

PGA Awards Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) nomination polls close.

ADG Awards TV nominations announced.

Friday, February 26, 2021

AFI Awards celebration.

PGA Awards TV Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) nominations announced. Final polls open.

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Presentation of the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards.

Monday, March 1, 2021

Final ballots go to Critics Choice voters.



Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Critics Choice ballots due.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Annie Awards nominations announced at 8 a.m. PT.

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Official announcement of CDGA nominees.

Friday, March 5, 2021

Deadline for final WGA series (Drama, Comedy, New) online voting.

ASC nomination polls close for Television and Feature Film.

DGA TV Awards nomination voting closes.

Sunday, March 7, 2021

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) nomination polls close, at 2 p.m. PT.

Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards nominations announced.

Critics Choice Awards.

Monday, March 8, 2021

ACE Eddie Awards nomination ballots due.

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) nominations announced. Final polls open.

PGA Awards Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs) final polls close.

DGA TV Awards nominations announced.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

ASC nominations announced for TV, Documentary, Spotlight and Theatrical.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

SAG Awards voting ends 12 p.m. PT.

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Final online ADG Awards TV voting begins.

ACE Eddie Awards nominations announced.

Friday March 12, 2021

Final ASC ballots mailed for Television, Documentary, Spotlight and Theatrical.

Sunday March 14, 2021

SAG Awards.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Final CDGA ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Final ACE Eddie Ballots sent.

PGA Awards Television Programs (Series/Specials and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures) final polls close.

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Writers Guild Awards.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

PGA Awards.

Friday, March 26, 2021

Final ACE Eddie Awards ballots due.

Monday, March 29, 2021

Final CDGA ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT.

Annie Awards online balloting opens.

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

VES Awards Gala.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Final ADG online voting ends at 5 p.m. PT.

Annie Awards online balloting closes, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Saturday, April 10, 2021

ADG Awards Gala.

DGA Awards Ceremony.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Winners announced at the CDGA Awards.

Final ASC polls close (all categories).

Friday, April 16, 2021

Annie Awards.

Sunday, April 18, 2021

ACE Eddie Awards.

ASC Awards (winners announced).

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Emmy Awards entry deadline for ALL entries that were originally presented 6 p.m. – 2 a.m., June 1, 2020 – May 31, 2021 (including hanging episodes).

Emmy Awards upload deadline for all entry materials.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Emmy Awards nominations-round voting begins.

Monday, June 28, 2021

Emmy Awards nominations-round voting ends, at 10 p.m. PT.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Emmy Awards nominations announced.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Deadline for errors and omissions to the Emmy Awards nominations.

Friday, August 13, 2021

Final-round Emmy Awards videos available for viewing.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Emmy Awards final-round voting begins.

Monday, August 30, 2021

Emmy Awards final-round voting ends, at 10 p.m. PT.

September 2021

Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Ball, at TBD.

CBS Primetime Emmy Awards telecast and Governors Ball, at TBD.

