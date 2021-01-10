Vanessa Kirby Reacts to Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 Rant: ‘Being Safe Is the Message’

Kirby reprises her role as the White Widow in the upcoming, seventh "Mission: Impossible" film.

Tom Cruise made noise this past December when members of the “Mission: Impossible 7” crew breached COVID-19 safety protocols, leading the actor to go on a tirade that went viral. His co-star Vanessa Kirby, who reprises her role of the White Widow from “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” recently weighed in on the rant originally leaked by The Sun where Cruise said, “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

“I think being safe is the message for everybody, really,” Kirby, whose sister is a director’s assistant on the film, told Extra. Her sibling was one of the first on set in July. “For me, seeing my sister doing it on the ground and every day coming home from work and it all going well, it was all inspiring. The whole industry has been shut down — cinemas, theaters, film sets. Seeing her go and do it and be one of the first ones up gave me hope.”

Kirby personally hasn’t been back to the set yet, but said she’s looking forward to returning, and safely. “I think it starts up next week again or something,” she said. She added that she’s excited to dig into the stunt work made famous by the franchise. “I’m really excited,” she said. “I think with every ‘Mission’… the stunts get riskier and there’s ones on this that have been terrifying… and there’s many more to be filmed… It’s a pleasure for all of us to be back.”

Kirby is currently in the awards conversation for her harrowing turn in “Pieces of a Woman,” which landed on Netflix January 7. But she was also in the news for speaking up about her co-star Shia LaBeouf, who’s been sued for assault and sexual battery by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs. “I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth. Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case,” her statement read.

Kirby and LaBeouf star in “Pieces of a Woman” as a married couple who lose their newborn child during a turbulent home birth.

