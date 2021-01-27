‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Netflix Unveils Cast for Upcoming Spin-Off Series

Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, and a slew of other actors will star in Netflix's upcoming historical action series.

Netflix has unveiled the cast for “Vikings: Valhalla,” the streaming service’s upcoming historical action-drama series.

The upcoming show will star Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Caroline Henderson. Pollyanna McIntosh and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen will appear in recurring roles.



Per Netflix:

“Vikings: Valhalla” begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

Corlett will portray Leif Eriksson. Leif is a Greenlander who is raised on the outer fringes of the known world. Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is the show’s entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change. Gustavsson will play Freydis Eriksdotter, a fiercely pagan, fiery, and headstrong believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

Suter will star as Harald Sigurdsson, a character born into Viking nobility and one of the group’s last berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians. Bradley Freegard will star as King Canute, the king of Denmark. The character is described as a wise, savvy, and ruthless leader who keeps his friends close and enemies closer. The king’s ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age. Jóhannesson will portray Olaf Haraldson, Harald’s ambitious older half-brother. The character is a stern and unforgiving Viking, as well as an Old Testament Christian. Berlin play Emma of Normandy, a politically astute member of the Norman court and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

Oaks and Henderson will portray Earl Godwin and Jarl Haakon, respectively. Earl is described as “the ultimate survivor” and the cunning chief counsellor to the King of England who was born on the political fringes. Jarl Haakon is a great warrior and tolerant leader who rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

“Vikings: Valhalla,” which has yet to announce a release date, is produced by MGM Television and is written and created by Jeb Stuart. Stuart executive produces alongside Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Sheila Hockin, and John Weber. Niels Arden Oplev will direct and produce the first episode.

The original “Vikings” series concluded its sixth and final season in December 2020.

