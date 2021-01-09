‘WandaVision’ First Reactions: Funny, Sharp, Weird, Unlike Anything from the MCU Before

Episodes of the Marvel spinoff series start hitting Disney+ on January 15.

Social media reactions to first viewings of the upcoming Disney+ show “WandaVision” are starting to trickle in ahead of the series premiere on January 15.

So far, there’s plenty of euphoric praise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff, which centers on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they try to live out an idealized suburban life in the small town of Westview, where the residents don’t know about their powers. But the border between reality and illusion stars to blur for the pair in this series created by Jac Schaeffer, based on the Scarlet Witch character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman. Schaeffer serves as the head writer and executive produces alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn in a zany role, plus Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park.

“WandaVision” was originally scheduled to be Disney+’s second Marvel Cinematic Universe show, following “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which has been delayed to sometime in 2021 due to pandemic-related production challenges. But now, “WandaVision” will be the first.

Both shows are among a growing arsenal of Marvel series that will premiere on Disney+; others include “Hawkeye” and “Loki,” which will be centered on Jeremy Renner and Tom Hiddleston’s characters from their respective Marvel films. Additional Marvel Cinematic Universe shows headed to Disney+ include “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” and “What If…?” with more sure to come.

IndieWire rounded up everything you need to know about the show here.

It’s like WANDAVISION was specifically made for me. Each of the three episodes I saw fully captures (and rarely deviates) from the tone, humor and dialogue from a classic sitcom. Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor is incredible. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of #WandaVision are the legit business. A funny, sharply-tuned knockout. Will satiate the tastes of sitcom & superhero fans, especially when it spoofs the conventional. Paul Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen are great, but Teyonah Parris & Kathryn Hahn are HIGHlights pic.twitter.com/Y5SkhqPKko — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 9, 2021

Three episodes into #WandaVision and I. Am. Hooked. Not only is the series a loving recreation of classic television shows (everything beautiful), but the story is so compelling. Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are adorable and hilarious. My most anticipated didn’t disappoint! pic.twitter.com/jZVE6zIlQB — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) January 9, 2021

Watched the first 3 eps of #WandaVision (2X) & it is a jewel (um or stone). It is zany, precise, fresh, funny (cue laugh track) & counterintuitive. The bigger picture will be revealed (we only get glimpses so far that all isn’t right in Westview) but I’m in no rush to leave town. pic.twitter.com/cyEkWkh1Ed — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows. There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

ALL THE EMMYS FOR ELIZABETH OLSEN IN #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/YIzfsQBcxf — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is nothing short of BRILLIANT. EASILY the MCU’s boldest, most original & innovative venture thus far. The true genius comes from Jac Schaeffer’s smart, sharp, witty, script & Bettany & Olsen’s electric performances. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole time. pic.twitter.com/exu8m5Dtp9 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It’s funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star pic.twitter.com/ulKuupVgmH — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is unlike anything you’ve seen before in the MCU. It’s so strange, funny, and the mystery is compelling (albeit a slow burn. Fans of vintage sitcoms will adore its commitment to the details, while still being genuinely funny. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) January 9, 2021

Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It’s weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I’m so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021

Saw the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision & fell madly in love with the style, tone & storytelling. A truly unique & interesting setting to see two extremely powerful superheroes. So much charm, danger & great easter eggs. Fantastic practical effects & aspect ratio shifts. Love. pic.twitter.com/MUD0qpZNQx — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 9, 2021

