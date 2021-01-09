×
‘WandaVision’ First Reactions: Funny, Sharp, Weird, Unlike Anything from the MCU Before

Episodes of the Marvel spinoff series start hitting Disney+ on January 15.

Social media reactions to first viewings of the upcoming Disney+ show “WandaVision” are starting to trickle in ahead of the series premiere on January 15.

So far, there’s plenty of euphoric praise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff, which centers on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they try to live out an idealized suburban life in the small town of Westview, where the residents don’t know about their powers. But the border between reality and illusion stars to blur for the pair in this series created by Jac Schaeffer, based on the Scarlet Witch character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman. Schaeffer serves as the head writer and executive produces alongside Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn in a zany role, plus Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park.

“WandaVision” was originally scheduled to be Disney+’s second Marvel Cinematic Universe show, following “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which has been delayed to sometime in 2021 due to pandemic-related production challenges. But now, “WandaVision” will be the first.

Both shows are among a growing arsenal of Marvel series that will premiere on Disney+; others include “Hawkeye” and “Loki,” which will be centered on Jeremy Renner and Tom Hiddleston’s characters from their respective Marvel films. Additional Marvel Cinematic Universe shows headed to Disney+ include “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” and “What If…?” with more sure to come.

IndieWire rounded up everything you need to know about the show here.

