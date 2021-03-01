Why Don Cheadle Made the ‘Wrap It Up’ Sign for Jason Sudeikis — and More from Backstage at the Golden Globes

Daniel Kaluuya talked about how he was nearly cut off from giving an acceptance speech about his "Judas and the Black Messiah" role.

The 78th annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday are a virtual affair, but film and TV winners still went “backstage” — in the form of Zoom calls — to take questions from press.

The ceremony kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. on NBC, hosted by Tina Fey in New York City and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. Winners, too, dialed into the ceremony and backstage interviews from wherever in the world they were.

Jason Sudeikis joined the Zoom shortly after winning Best Actor TV Series – Comedy for “Ted Lasso.” During Sudeikis’ acceptance speech, Don Cheadle gestured for the actor to “wrap it up,” a moment that was swiftly turned into a GIF.

Sudeikis said he considered Cheadle’s gesture an act of love from one Kansan to another.

“That’s just Kansas City love,” he said.

Daniel Kaluuya, who won for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” discussed how the Globes “did me dirty” when technical difficulties nearly left him cut off from giving an acceptance speech.

“I really wanted to speak to give the recognition to where it’s supposed to be, chairman Fred Hampton and the family. We did this to continue a legacy,” Kaluuya said.

In his speech, Kaluuya also referenced the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. A reporter later asked him whether he wanted to be involved in a series or movie about Hussle’s life.

“I want to see it. I definitely don’t think I should play Nipsey Hussle,” he said. “I just want it to exist.”

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy winner Rosamund Pike considered whether “I Care A Lot,” with its dark elder-abuse premise, was indeed a comedy.

“I think if we delivered this story about this subject matter in a way that tugged at the heartstrings and was told from the victim’s point of view, it would have been unbearable to watch. Our writer-director J Blakeson took this terrible subject matter and flipped it and thought, ‘How can I make it a comic story about ambition?’ SO yes we go on this fun, seductive ride, which is fun and funny, but we also get to get angry at the same time,” she said. “It’s always floating an inch above reality and that’s where the best comedy lives.”

Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin, who both won acting awards for “The Crown,” discussed their reactions to the recent news that Prince Harry watches the show. Harry told James Corden in an interview that he understands the show is fictionalized, but that it “gives you a rough idea” about some of the things the royal family deals with. Anderson said she hopes his comments put the fact-versus-fiction debate to rest.

“I would say that Harry is fairly well qualified to judge what is fact or fiction. It was pleasing to hear that he understood what [creator and writer] Peter [Morgan] was trying to do on ‘The Crown’ — he’s telling a nuanced story of the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family,” Anderson said.

As for whether Anderson wants to join a potential “X-Files” reboot? “Oh gosh, no. No.”

William Hornberg, executive producer of miniseries winner “The Queen’s Gambit,” reflected on the unexpected success of his project.

“We spent 20-plus years trying to get this made and all along the way we’ve been told it’s just not commercial enough — a story about an orphaned girl in a chess tournament. We faced a lot of rejection over the years,” he said. “It was sweet to have made something we were really proud of, we had a lot of support from Netflix. I don’t even think Netflix thought when the show came out it would suddenly become this cultural phenomenon, driving chess-set sales all around the world and chess-club memberships. Hotel rooms are being designed based on some of our sets.”

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy winner Sacha Baron Cohen said he felt a sense of extreme urgency in making “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“I made this movie because of Donald Trump, because I felt democracy was in brilliant danger. I felt that the underbelly that had exposed in “Borat 1″ — anti semitism and hate and the misogyny — had become overt. Racists were out and proud. We have one who is the president,” he said.

The risks of making the movie, which prompted Cohen to wear a bulletproof vest at times, means it will be the last one. “There were situations that I would never want to go back to again, which is why the grey suit is locked up and not coming out again,” he said.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of around 90 journalists from around the world, voted on nominations that were announced February 3.

“Mank” was the most nominated movie with six nods. “The Crown” was the top TV contender, also with six nominations.

On the film side, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” both earned multiple nominations. TV series including “Ozark,” “Ratched,” “Emily in Paris,” and “The Flight Attendant” all enjoyed multiple nods.

Last year’s ceremony saw the Best Picture prizes to Sam Mendes’ “1917” (Drama) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Musical or Comedy”), both of which went on to earn Oscar nominations in the double digits. Television winners included “Succession” for Best Television Drama (a win it would repeat at the Emmys) and “Fleabag” for Best Television Musical or Comedy.

