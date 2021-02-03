Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ and More

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association makes its picks for the best film and television series of 2020.

Nominations for the Golden Globes are usually announced in December ahead of a ceremony in early-to-mid January, but the pandemic has shifted the rollout for the 78th Golden Globe Awards into February. This year’s nominees are being announced February 3 at 8am ET, while the ceremony will follow Sunday, February 28. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the 2021 event, which is going virtual in a similar move to the Primetime Emmy Awards last September. As always, nominations for the Golden Globes are decided upon by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is made up of approximately 90 journalists from around the world.

Last year’s Golden Globes awarded its Best Picture prizes to Sam Mendes’ “1917” (Drama) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Musical or Comedy”), both of which went on to earn Oscar nominations in the double digits. “Parasite” was honored with the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film ahead of its historic Best Picture win at the Oscars. Television winners included “Succession” for Best Television Drama (a win it would repeat at the Emmys) and “Fleabag” for Best Television Musical or Comedy.

The 2021 Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on February 28. The nomination categories for the 2021 Golden Globes are listed below. Nominees will be added in real time throughout the morning. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“Nomadland”

“Mank”

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman“

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, (“Promising Young Woman”)

David FIncher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)

Jack Fincher (“Mank”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat (“The Midnight Sky”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (“Soul”)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — “The Life Ahead”

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi “SPEAK NOW” — “One Night in Miami”

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “TIGRESS & TWEED” — “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas “HEAR MY VOICE” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Croods 2”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“The Mandalorian”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Emily in Paris”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Undoing”

“Small Axe”

“Unorthodox”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

