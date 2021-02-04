AFI Awards Reveal 2020 March of Time Video Celebrating the Best Movies and Television

Usually shown at the annual AFI Awards lunch, this year we can see the compendium of the year's best movies.

Usually the annual AFI Awards luncheon is a lovely untelevised gathering that brings a who’s who list of the film and television industries together at the Four Seasons Hotel to celebrate the AFI’s Top Ten lists and work the room. And after everyone sits down, the AFI screens the year’s March of Time video, celebrating the 2020 honorees. This year, they’re releasing it.

The AFI is also posting new daily “Behind the Scene” content featuring filmmakers and cast from the Top Ten, including Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”), Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) and Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”), and more beginning February 5 running through the virtual AFI benediction on February 26, which will premiere on YouTube.com/AFI and AFI.com/MovieClub.

AFI Movies of the Year

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Soul” (Pixar/Disney)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

AFI Television Programs of the Year

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

AFI Special Award

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

“For 20 years, AFI Awards has been a moment to gather artists in one room with a singular goal — to create community over competition,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO. “This year we cannot gather but will instead celebrate each honoree by creating exclusive content to be shared with a global audience through AFI Movie Club, shining a proper light on excellence.”

To commemorate each of the AFI Awards recipients, AFI Awards sponsor Audi has created the AFI Awards Audi Scholarships initiative, to provide scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory — for a total contribution of $250,000.

