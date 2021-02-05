‘Allen v. Farrow’ First Look: HBO Four-Part Doc Explores Woody Allen and Mia Farrow Scandal

Interviews with the Farrow family, as well as new testimonies and archival footage, will comprise the four-part doc.

A new documentary from filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the team behind the Russell Simmons exposé “On the Record,” will use new interviews and archival material to explore the saga involving Woody Allen and Mia Farrow and their children. A four-part series, “Allen v. Farrow” will debut on February 21, with a new episode each Sunday on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the first teaser below.

Dick and Ziering direct the docuseries along with Amy Herdy, who produced “On the Record” and Dick’s Oscar-nominated college campus sex crimes documentary “The Hunting Ground.” “Allen v. Farrow” aims to look at the accusations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, his child with ex Mia Farrow. While Allen has never been charged with a crime despite multiple investigations and has denied that he molested Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old, attention to the scandal has persisted over the decades, as have the Farrow family’s claims.

“Allen v. Farrow” includes new video as well as audio footage, along with archival home video, and new interviews with those involved including Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Carly Simon (a friend of the family), prosecutor in the case Frank Maco, and other figures and firsthand eyewitnesses. Some of these individuals appear to be speaking in public for the first time.

The series will also explore the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s body of work, which continues to be re-evaluated over the years within the context of the events.

Allen most recently refuted the allegations in his memoir “Apropos of Nothing,” published last year. In March 2020, Dylan Farrow and Ronan Farrow condemned the book, with Dylan stating, “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother [Ronan] whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men. For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this memoir, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility. On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking.” Hachette dropped the book, which was subsequently picked up by Arcade.

“Allen v. Farrow” will debut on HBO on February 21 at 9pm ET.

