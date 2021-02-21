‘Army of the Dead’ New Look: Zack Snyder’s Zombie Outbreak Epic Hits Netflix in May

Netflix is already giving this one the franchise treatment, with a planned prequel movie and anime series in the works.

It’s a big year for director Zack Snyder, with the director’s cut of “Justice League” coming out on March 18 to HBO Max, and his new zombie outbreak epic “Army of the Dead” hitting Netflix on May 21 later this year. The streamer has released a new first look at the film, which is also written by Snyder, with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Check out new images from the film and a brand new poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

The cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy. Notaro was hired to replace Chris D’Elia back in August of 2020 in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the actor and comedian. D’Elia had to be replaced during post-production, as he completed filming back in March. Notaro reshot scenes with an acting partner against a green screen, with CGI used to insert her into the film.

Snyder has billed the movie as a spiritual sequel to his 2004 hit “Dawn of the Dead.” Netflix is already giving “Army of the Dead” the franchise treatment with a planned prequel film and anime series.

German actor and director Matthias Schweighöfer will helm and star in the untitled prequel film, reprising his “Army of the Dead” role as Ludwig Dieter. It will be written by Shay Hatten, who also wrote “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.” It will be produced out of Germany by Schweighöfer, Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag.

The anime series, “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” traces the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Las Vegas as they confront the source of the zombie outbreak. Snyder is set to direct two episodes of the series and Bautista, de la Reguera, Notaro, Hardwick, and Purnell will reprise their roles. Netflix has tapped Jay Oliva as showrunner.

CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

SCOTT GARFIELD/NETFLIX

