Art Directors Guild Awards Nominees Include ‘Mank,’ ‘Tenet,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Fargo’

Other nominees include "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "The Queen's Gambit," and "Soul."

The Art Directors Guild announced the nominations for the 25th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards on Thursday, honoring the finest production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and animation features.

Among the nominees for film are Oscar hopefuls “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” with TV accolades including “The Mandalorian,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Also being honored is Ryan Murphy, this year’s recipient of the Cinematic Imagery Award, to recognize his body of work, which consistently offers the highest quality production design. Creator of “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story,” “Feud,” and “Glee,” Murphy has been nominated for 32 Emmy Awards, winning six.

Winners will be feted at the ADG Awards ceremony, which will see the event move to digital platform streaming in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for the celebration to be viewed globally and to a more inclusive audience. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021, with the pre-show beginning at 3 p.m. PT and the awards show starting at 4 p.m. PT.

Related Gary Oldman: 'Mank' Played Faster and Fincher's Gags Worked Better in Theaters Over Streaming

David Fincher Had to Get Comfortable with Multiple Takes Related Super Bowl LV: The Best Ads from the Biggest Football Game of the Season

'Bridgerton': Everything You Need to Know About Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Show

A full list of nominations can be found below:

Period Feature Film

“Mank,” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mulan,” Production Designer: Grant Major

“News of the World,” Production Designer: David Crank

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Fantasy Feature Film

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

“Pinocchio,” Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

“Tenet,” Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

“The Midnight Sky,” Production Designer: Jim Bissell

“Wonder Woman 1984,” Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

Contemporary Feature Film

“Da 5 Bloods,” Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Production Designer: Molly Hughes

“Palm Springs,” Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

“Promising Young Woman,” Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

“The Prom,” Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

Animated Feature Film

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” Production Designer: Matt Perry

“Onward,” Production Designer: Noah Klocek

“Soul,” Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

“The Croods: A New Age,” Production Designer: Nate Wragg

“Wolfwalkers,” Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

“Lovecraft Country”: “I Am,” Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov

“Perry Mason”: “Chapter Three,” Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith

“The Crown:: “War,” Production Designer: Martin Childs

“The Mandalorian”: “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

“Westworld”: “Parce Domine,” Production Designer: Howard Cummings

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

“Killing Eve”: “Are You from Pinner?” Production Designer: Laurence Dorman

“Ozark”: “Wartime,” Production Designer: David Bomba

“The Flight Attendant”: “After Dark,” Production Designer: Sara K. White

“The Twilight Zone”: “Among the Untrodden,” Production Designer: Michael Wylie

“Utopia”: “Just a Fanboy,” Production Designer: Steve Arnold

Television Movie or Limited Series

“Fargo,” Production Designer: Warren Alan Young

“Hollywood,” Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

“Little Fires Everywhere,” Production Designer: Jessica Kender

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Production Designer: Uli Hanisch

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

“Dead to Me”: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You,” Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell

“Emily in Paris”: “Emily in Paris,” Production Designer: Anne Seibel

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Mark Worthington

“Space Force”: “THE LAUNCH,” Production Designer: Susie Mancini

“What We Do in the Shadows”: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches,” Production Designer: Kate Bunch

Multi-Camera Series

“Ashely Garcia: Genius in Love”: “Unintended Consequences,” Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier

“Bob Hearts Abishola”: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers”

“Straight Outta Lagos,” Production Designer: John Shaffner

“Family Reunion”: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

“The Neighborhood”: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game,” Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

“Will & Grace”: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time,” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport,” Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Apple: “Vertical Cinema,” Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Camila Cabello: “My Oh My,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Harry Styles: “Falling,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan,” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Variety, Reality, or Competition Series

“Earth to Ned”: “Ned: The Musical,” Production Designer: Darcy Prevost

“Saturday Night Live”: “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” “Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters,” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

“The Masked Singer”: “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return,” Production Designer: James Connelly

“The Voice”: “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,” “The Battles Premiere Ep. 6,” Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss

“Wheel of Fortune”: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food,” Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson

Variety Special

“Black Is King,” Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman

“Democratic National Convention 2020,” Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

“Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira,” Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

“The Oscars,” Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

“Yearly Departed,” Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.