Berlin Film Festival Lineup 2021: New Films by Céline Sciamma and Hong Sang-soo Enter Competition

Berlinale is delaying its annual event from February to March in the wake of the pandemic.

The Berlin International Film Festival has set its full slate for the upcoming 2021 edition. Berlinale usually follows Sundance with a February festival, but the pandemic has forced organizers to develop a new festival format for 2021. The 71st Berlin International Film Festival is set to take place with the “Industry Event” from March 1 to 5, which will include the European Film Market (EFM), the Berlinale Co-Production Market, the Berlinale Talents, and the World Cinema Fund in online forms. From June 9 to 20, 2021 the Berlinale will launch a “Summer Special” with numerous film presentations in Berlin, both at indoor and outdoor cinemas.

Included in the March event is the traditional film festival slate, which includes the main Berlinale Competition lineup as well as sidebar sections such as Berlinale Special & Berlinale Series, Encounters, Berlinale Shorts, Panorama, Forum & Forum Expanded, Generation, Perspektive Deutsches Kino, and Retrospective. With the exception of the Retrospective, the films will be shown at the March event.

Check out the full lineup for the 2021 Berlin Film Festival below.

Competition Titles

“Albatros” (Drift Away)

France

by Xavier Beauvois

“Babardeală cu buclucsau porno balamuc” (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn)

Romania/Luxemburg/Croatia/Czech Republic

by Radu Jude

“Fabian oder Der Gang vor die Hunde” (Fabian – Going to the Dogs)

Germany

by Dominik Graf

“Ghasideyeh gave sefid” (Ballad of a White Cow)

Iran/France

by Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

“Guzen to sozo” (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy)

Japan

by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse” (Mr Bachmann and His Class)

Germany

by Maria Speth

“Ich bin dein Mensch” (I’m Your Man)

Germany

by Maria Schrader

“Inteurodeoksyeon” (Introduction)

Republic of Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

“Memory Box”

France/Lebanon/Canada/Qatar

by Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige

“Nebenan” (Next Door)

Germany

by Daniel Brühl

“Petite Maman”

France

by Céline Sciamma

Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt? (What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?)

Germany/Georgia

by Alexandre Koberidze

“Rengeteg – mindenhol látlak” (Forest – I See You Everywhere)

Hungary

by Bence Fliegauf

“Természetes fény” (Natural Light)

Hungary/Latvia/France/Germany

by Dénes Nagy

“Una Película de Policías” (A Cop Movie)

Mexico

by Alonso Ruizpalacios

Berlinale Special Titles

“Best Sellers”

Canada/U.K.

by Lina Roessler

“Courage”

Germany

by Aliaksei Paluyan

“French Exit”

Canada/Ireland

by Azazel Jacobs

“Je suis Karl”

Germany/Czech Republic

by Christian Schwochow

“Language Lessons”

U.S.

by Natalie Morales

“Limbo”

Hong Kong/People’s Republic of China

by Cheang Soi

“The Mauritanian”

U.K.

by Kevin Macdonald

“Per Lucio” (For Lucio)

Italy

by Pietro Marcello

“Tides”

Germany/Switzerland

by Tim Fehlbaum

“Tina”

U.S.

by Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin

“Wer wir waren” (Who We Were)

Germany

by Marc Bauder

Generation

“Beans”

Canada

by Tracey Deer

with Kiawentiio Tarbell, Rainbow Dickerson, Violah Beauvais, Paulina Alexis

“Ensilumi (Any Day Now)”

Finland

by Hamy Ramezan

with Aran–Sina Keshvari, Shahab Hosseini, Shabnam Ghorbani, Kimiya Eskandari

“Han Nan Xia Ri (Summer Blur)”

People’s Republic of China

by Han Shuai

with Gong Beibi, Huang Tian, Zhang Xinyuan, Yan Xingyue

“Jong chak yeok (Short Vacation)”

Republic of Korea

by Kwon Min-pyo, Seo Hansol

with Seol Si-yeon, Bae Yeon-woo, Park So-jung, Han Song-hee

“Last Days at Sea”

Philippines / Taiwan

by Venice Atienza

“Mission Ulja Funk”

Germany / Luxemburg / Poland

by Barbara Kronenberg

with Romy Lou Janinhoff, Jonas Oeßel, Hildegard Schroedter, Luc Feit

“Nelly Rapp – Monster Agent”

Sweden

by Amanda Adolfsson

with Matilda Gross, Lily Wahlsteen, Marianne Mörck, Johan Rheborg

“Una escuela en Cerro Hueso (A School in Cerro Hueso)”

Argentina

by Betania Cappato

with Mara Bestelli, Pablo Seijo, Clementina Folmer, Irene Zequin

“Cryptozoo”

USA

by Dash Shaw

with Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia

“Fighter”

Republic of Korea

by Jéro Yun

with Lim Seong-mi, Baek Seo-bin, Oh Kwang-rok, Lee Seung-yeon

“From the Wild Sea”

Denmark

by Robin Petré

“La Mif (The Fam)”

Switzerland

by Fred Baillif

“Ninjababy”

Norway

by Yngvild Sve Flikke

with Kristine Kujath Thorp, Arthur Berning, Nader Khademi, Tora Dietrichson

“Stop-Zemlia”

Ukraine

by Kateryna Gornostai

with Maria Fedorchenko, Arsenii Markov, Yana Isaienko, Oleksandr Ivanov

“Tabija (The White Fortress)”

Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina

by Igor Drljača

with Pavle Čemerikić, Sumeja Dardagan, Jasmin Geljo, Kerim Čutuna

Retrospective

“Night After Night,” USA 1932, by Archie Mayo

with George Raft, Constance Cummings, Wynne Gibson, Mae West

“No Man of Her Own,” USA 1932, by Wesley Ruggles

with Clark Gable, Carole Lombard, Dorothy Mackaill, Grant Mitchell

“I’m No Angel,” USA 1933, by Wesley Ruggles

with Mae West, Cary Grant, Gregory Ratoff, Edward Arnold

“She Done Him Wrong,” USA 1933, by Lowell Sherman

with Mae West, Cary Grant, Owen Moore, Gilbert Roland

“Belle of the Nineties,” USA 1934, by Leo McCarey

with Mae West, Roger Pryor, Johnny Mack Brown, John Miljan

“Lady by Choice,” USA 1934, by David Burton

with Carole Lombard, May Robson, Roger Pryor, Walter Connolly

“Twentieth Century,” USA 1934, by Howard Hawks

with John Barrymore, Carole Lombard, Walter Connolly, Roscoe Karns

“Goin’ to Town,” USA 1935, by Alexander Hall

with Mae West, Paul Cavanagh, Gilbert Emery, Marjorie Gateson

“Hands Across the Table,” USA 1935, by Mitchell Leisen

with Carole Lombard, Fred MacMurray, Ralph Bellamy, Astrid Allwyn

“Go West Young Man,” USA 1936, by Henry Hathaway

with Mae West, Warren William, Randolph Scott, Alice Brady

“Klondike Annie,” USA 1936, by Raoul Walsh

with Mae West, Victor McLaglen, Philip Reed, Helen Jerome Eddy

“My Man Godfrey,” USA 1936, by Gregory La Cava

with William Powell, Carole Lombard, Alice Brady, Gail Patrick

“Nothing Sacred, USA 1937, by William A. Wellmann

with Carole Lombard, Frederic March, Charles Winniger, Walter Connolly

“True Confession, USA 1937, by Wesley Ruggles

with Carole Lombard, Fred MacMurray, John Barrymore, Una Merkel

“Every Day’s a Holiday, USA 1938, by A. Edward Sutherland

with Mae West, Edmund Lowe, Charles Butterworth, Charles Winninger

“Four’s a Crowd,” USA 1938, by Michael Curtiz

with Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Rosalind Russell, Patric Knowles

“The Women,v USA 1939, by George Cukor

with Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Mary Boland

“Hired Wife,” USA 1940, by William A. Seiter

with Rosalind Russell, Brian Aherne, Virginia Bruce, Robert Benchley

“His Girl Friday,” USA 1940, by Howard Hawks

with Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Ralph Bellamy, Gene Lockhart

“My Little Chickadee,” USA 1940, by Edward F. Cline

with Mae West, W. C. Fields, Joseph Calleia, Dick Foran

“Design for Scandal,” USA 1941, by Norman Taurog

with Rosalind Russell, Walter Pidgeon, Edward Arnold, Lee Bowman

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” USA 1941, by Alfred Hitchcock

with Carole Lombard, Robert Montgomery, Gene Raymond, Jack Carson

“This Thing Called Love,” USA 1941, by Alexander Hall

with Rosalind Russell, Melvyn Douglas, Binnie Barnes, Allyn Joslyn

“My Sister Eileen,” USA 1942, by Alexander Hall

with Rosalind Russell, Brian Aherne, Janet Blair, George Tobias

“Take a Letter, Darling,” USA 1942, by Mitchell Leisen

with Rosalind Russell, Fred MacMurray, Macdonald Carey, Constance Moore

“To Be or Not to Be,” USA 1942, by Ernst Lubitsch

with Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart

“What a Woman!,” USA 1943, by Irving Cummings

with Rosalind Russell, Brian Aherne, Willard Parker, Alan Dinehart

Forum

“From Where They Stood” (France/Germany), dir. Christophe Cognet

“Anamnesis” (Germany), dir. Chris Wright, Stefan Kolbe

“Tzarevna Scaling” (Russia), dir. Uldus Bakhtiozina

“Ski” (Argentina / Brazil), dir. Manque La Banca

“The First 54 Years” (France / Finland / Israel / Germany), dir. Avi Mograbi

“Night Nursery” (Burkina Faso / France / Germany), dir. Moumouni Sanou

“The Inheritance” (USA), dir. Ephraim Asili

“Come Here” (Thailand), dir. Anocha Suwichakornpong

“Just A Movement” (Belgium / France), dir. Vincent Meessen

“Mbah Jhiwo / Ancient Soul” (Spain), dir.Alvaro Gurrea

“Jack’s Ride” (Portugal), dir. Susana Nobre

“What Will Summer Bring” (Argentina), dir. Ignacio Ceroi

“A River Runs, Turns, Erases, Replaces” (USA), dir. Shengze Zhu

“The Good Woman of Sichuan” (Canada), dir. Sabrina Zhao

“Ste. Anne” (Canada), dir. Rhayne Vermette

“Taming the Garden” (Switzerland / Germany / Georgia), dir. Salomé Jashi

“The Luminous View” (Italy / Spain), dir. Fabrizio Ferraro

Encounters

“As I Want”

Egypt / France / Norway / Palestine

by Samaher Alqadi

“Azor”

Switzerland / France / Argentina

by Andreas Fontana

with Fabrizio Rongione, Stéphanie Cléau

“The Beta Test”

USA / United Kingdom

by Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe

with Jim Cummings, Virginia Newcomb, PJ McCabe

“Blutsauger (Bloodsuckers)”

Germany

by Julian Radlmaier

with Alexandre Koberidze, Lilith Stangenberg, Alexander Herbst, Corinna Harfouch

“Hygiène sociale (Social Hygiene)”

Canada

by Denis Côté

with Maxim Gaudette, Larissa Corriveau, Eleonore Loiselle

“Das Mädchen und die Spinne (The Girl and the Spider)”

Switzerland

by Ramon Zürcher, Silvan Zürcher

with Henriette Confurius, Liliane Amuat, Ursina Lardi

“Mantagheye payani (District Terminal)”

Iran / Germany

by Bardia Yadegari, Ehsan Mirhosseini

with Bardia Yadegari, Farideh Azadi, Ali Hemmati

“Moon, 66 Questions”

Greece / France

by Jacqueline Lentzou

with Sofia Kokkali, Lazaros Georgakopoulos

“Nous (We)”

France

by Alice Diop

with Ismael Soumaïla Sissoko, N’deye Sighane Diop, Pierre Bergounioux

“Rock Bottom Riser”

USA

by Fern Silva

“The Scary of Sixty-First”

USA

by Dasha Nekrasova

with Betsey Brown, Madeline Quinn, Dasha Nekrasova

“Vị (Taste)”

Vietnam / Singapore / France / Thailand / Germany /Taiwan

by Lê Bảo

with Olegunleko Ezekiel Gbenga, Thi Minh Nga Khuong, Thi Dung Le

Panaroma

“Censor”

United Kingdom

by Prano Bailey-Bond

“Death of a Virgin, and the Sin of Not Living”

Lebanon

by George Peter Barbari

“Dirty Feathers”

USA / Mexico

by Carlos Alfonso Corral

“Genderation”

Germany

by Monika Treut

“Glück (Bliss)”

Germany

by Henrika Kull

“Kelti (Celts)”

Serbia

by Milica Tomović

“Der menschliche Faktor (Human Factors)”

Germany / Italy / Denmark

by Ronny Trocker

“Miguel’s War”

Lebanon / Germany / Spain

by Eliane Raheb

“Mishehu Yohav Mishehu (All Eyes Off Me)”

Israel

by Hadas Ben Aroya

“Le monde après nous (The World After Us)”

France

by Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas

“Night Raiders”

Canada / New Zealand

by Danis Goulet

“North By Current”

USA

by Angelo Madsen Minax

“Okul Tıraşı (Brother’s Keeper)”

Turkey / Romania

by Ferit Karahan

“Souad”

Egypt / Tunisia / Germany

by Ayten Amin

“Ted K”

USA

by Tony Stone

“Théo et les métamorphoses (Theo and the Metamorphosis)”

France

by Damien Odoul

“A Última Floresta (The Last Forest)”

Brazil

by Luiz Bolognesi

“Die Welt wird eine andere sein (Copilot)”

Germany / France

by Anne Zohra Berrached

“Yuko No Tenbin (A Balance)”

Japan

by Yujiro Harumoto

Perspektive Deutsches Kino

“Instructions for Survival”

Germany

by Yana Ugrekhelidze

“Jesus Egon Christus (Jesus Egon Christ)”

Germany

by David Vajda, Saša Vajda

“In Bewegung bleiben (Keep Moving)”

Germany

by Salar Ghazi

“Die Saat (The Seed)”

Germany

by Mia Maariel Meyer

“When a farm goes aflame”

Germany

by Jide Tom Akinleminu

“Wood and Water”

Germany / France

by Jonas Bak

