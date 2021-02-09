Bobby Moynihan Says Trump Loved Racist ‘SNL’ Character Drunk Uncle: He’s a ‘Dumb Idiot’

Moynihan said Trump was by far "the most delusional" host in his nearly 10-year run on "Saturday Night Live."

One of Bobby Moynihan’s most popular “Saturday Night Live” recurring characters was Drunk Uncle, a boozy racist who at one point in the show was referred to as Donald Trump’s number one fan. What did Trump think of the character? He loved it, reveals Moynihan on the most recent episode of The Daily Beast’s “Last Laugh” podcast. Moynihan preformed Drunk Uncle during the infamous Trump-hosted “SNL” in November 2015, and Trump’s backstage reaction to the “Weekend Update” sketch left the comedian angry.

“I think that was one of the last Drunk Uncles I did,” Moynihan said. “And I remember thinking, this is one of the only things in the show that’s actually really bad-mouthing him and pointing out how racist and terrible he is. And he walked up to me afterwards and I’m like, oh no. And he shook my hand. And he was like, ‘Thank you so much. That was so nice to hear such nice things being said.’ And I was like, you moron.”

Moynihan added, “I was like, no, you idiot, I thought you were going to be mad and you’re not. And now I’m mad that you’re not mad.”

Hearing that Trump was a fan of Drunk Uncle did not change Moynihan’s love for the character, or as the comedian said, “No, I mean, it didn’t change anything other than the fact that that dumb idiot didn’t get it.”

As for Trump’s 2015 hosting gig, Moynihan remembered “the vibe felt like a bratty, rich child,” explaining, “He was not the worst host. He was just delusional. He did something completely wrong [in a taped sketch] and they were like, ‘Cut! Hey, you did that wrong.’ And he was like, ‘No, I didn’t.’ And, and they were like, ‘Yes, you did.’ And he was like, ‘No, I didn’t, roll back the tape.’ He tried to prove it. And they did, they showed it to him and he was like, ‘I like it better that way.'”

Moynihan left “Saturday Night Live” in 2017 after nearly a decade of being on the NBC sketch comedy series. The comedian now stars opposite Ted Danson in NBC’s new comedy series “Mr. Mayor.” Head over to The Daily Beast’s website to read more from Moynihan.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.