Cameron Crowe Shares a ‘Jerry Maguire’ Sequel Idea, Wants to Revisit ‘Say Anything’

In talking about possible sequels, Crowe said there also "may be more" to "Almost Famous."

From “show me the money!” to “you had me at hello,” “Jerry Maguire” is easily one of the most iconic movies of the 1990s, and the one that turned director Cameron Crowe into a blockbuster filmmaker after cult favorites like “Say Anything” and “Singles.” Starring Tom Cruise as the sports agent of the title who decides to start his own management firm amid a life crisis, the film was nominated for five Academy Awards, and won Best Supporting Actor for Cruise’s co-star, Cuba Gooding, Jr.

As explained to Collider during a recent interview, Crowe said he’s actually kicked around ideas for doing a “Jerry Maguire” followup, and he’d specifically want to tell the story of Gooding, Jr.’s Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rod Tidwell and his wife Marcee. She’s played by Regina King, who just hosted “Saturday Night Live” and is in the Oscar mix this year for her feature directorial debut “One Night in Miami.”

“If there was ever going to be a continuing story about Jerry Maguire, I always thought it should be about the Tidwells,” Crowe said. “I always thought it should be Marcee and Rod. From time to time, people have called up and said ‘We want to do a TV show of Jerry Maguire,’ and I’ll say, ‘You know, I think that story continues with the Tidwells,’ and they never call back. You don’t want to see Regina King do Marcee Tidwell? I’d do that in a second.”

He said he’s also interested in revisiting the character Lloyd Dobler from “Say Anything,” played by John Cusack, which was Crowe’s directorial debut. “I originally thought I might return to Lloyd Dobler, that character and I love [John Cusack]. But I think I kinda lost my way, where I lost the window where we could have done something maybe a few years ago. But [‘Say Anything’], that’s the only one where I’ve thought there might be more of a story to tell,” Crowe said.

He also said he’s not ruling out re-exploring another one of his classic films. “There may be more to ‘Almost Famous’ just because that story goes on into the ’80s and ’90s, but I’m not sure how I would do it. I do like going onto the new stuff. It’s interesting that Say Anything is the one that I would revisit if I ever could find a way there.”

