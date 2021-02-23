Charlize Theron Is Serious About Starring in ‘Die Hard’ with a Lesbian Spin: ‘It’s a Great Idea’

Theron is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. If anyone can make this project happen, it's her.

Charlize Theron is dead serious when it comes to starring in a lesbian-charged reimagining of “Die Hard.” At the end of 2020, the Oscar-winning actress stirred up buzz on social media by giving her seal of approval to a tweet that read: “Lesbian Christmas rom-coms are all well and good, but what I really want is a ‘Die Hard’ where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife.” Theron reacted by writing, “Where do I sign?” Now in an interview for Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, Theron doubled down on wanting to sign on for the project. All she needs now is a studio willing to make it.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a great idea,” Theron said when asked if she would star in a lesbian spin on “Die Hard.” “That’s why I replied on Twitter. Because I just thought that was kind of brilliant. I was like, ‘This person needs to start pitching. That’s a great idea.’ And the fact that it would be two women, I was like, ‘Yeah, sign me on.'”

A “Die Hard” reimagining would fit right at home in Theron’s action-packed filmography, which also includes “The Old Guard,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” The former two titles have sequels in various stages of development. Thanks to these roles, Theron has become one of the top female action stars in Hollywood. The actress first embraced action stunt work during the making of “The Italian Job,” although she was forced to prove herself opposite a male-dominated acting ensemble.

“I realized there was still so much misconception around women and the genre,” Theron revealed at Comic-Con last year. “Even though in that film the action is really based on on cars, we had to physically do a lot of that stuff,” she said. “There was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors … there was a very unfair process that went with that. I was the only woman with a bunch of guys and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our pre-production, and they had scheduled me for six weeks more hard training than any of the guys. It was just so insulting.”

Theron said the difference in the way she was treated compared to her male costars “put a real fire under my ass.”

“I was like, ‘All right, you guys want to play this game, let’s go,’” she said. “I made it a point to outdrive all of those guys. I vividly remember Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, pulling over and throwing up because he was so nauseous from doing 360s.”

These days, Theron no longer needs to prove she has action bonafides. With films like last year’s Netflix sensation “The Old Guard,” studios are now building action movies around Theron. Perhaps a lesbian take on “Die Hard” will be next.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.