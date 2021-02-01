Christopher Mintz-Plasse: The Only Way to Make ‘Superbad 2’ Is with ‘a Female Version’

The McLovin actor says nobody wants to touch a traditional sequel to the 2007 comedy blockbuster.

It’s been nearly 15 years since Christopher Mintz-Plasse broke through with his performance as Fogell (aka McLovin) in “Superbad,” and it sounds like the chance to see that character again onscreen might never come. In a recent interview on Glenn Kalina’s radio series (via 98.1 WOGL) to promote his new YouTube comedy show “Blark & Son,” Mintz-Plasse said no one involved in the original “Superbad” is planning to touch a potential sequel, at least not in a traditional sense. The actor, who most recently starred opposite Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman,” said the only way to move forward with “Superbad 2” would be to make it from a female character’s point of view.

“I’ve heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don’t think they want to touch it,” Mintz-Plasse said. “I think they kind of like where it’s sitting. And, sometimes if you make a sequel to things, it can kind of damper the first one. I think they just want to let it be…If there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure.”

Seth Rogen, who co-wrote “Superbad” and starred in the film as Officer Michaels, told LADBible last year that “Superbad” is the one movie he would “100 percent probably never touch” in terms of revisiting for a sequel or a reboot.

“Honestly, I don’t think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it,” Rogen said. “I’m unbelievably proud of it, it really holds up — people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It’s worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that’s out there. I’m so terrified of subtracting from it in any way with a bad sequel or spinoff that I’d never do it. I have so few actual good accomplishments that I’m horrified to fuck with the ones I have.”

Some moviegoers might read Mintz-Plasse’s comment and say a female-version of “Superbad” was already made thanks to “Booksmart,” but writer/director Olivia Wilde wouldn’t be so quick to classify her acclaimed comedy that way. As Wilde told Yahoo! Entertainment in September 2019, “Booksmart” stands alone from “Superbad.”

“Hopefully we get to a point where every female movie doesn’t have to become the female version of a male film, but I loved ‘Superbad,’” Wilde said. “I mean, in a certain sense, I’m like, we should be so lucky. I fucking love that movie. It’s amazing. But I did feel that we should stand alone. Hopefully, that’s a kind of pattern that we’ll grow out of. Movies don’t have to be the female version of anything. You know? And one day there will be a male ‘Booksmart.’”

Mintz-Plasse’s role in “Promising Young Woman” can be viewed on all VOD platforms.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.