‘Couples Therapy’ Season 2 Trailer: Dr. Orna Takes on Three Couples and a Pandemic

Dr. Orna is back and ready to take on her most difficult patient yet: The pandemic.

Relationships are hard. Like, trying to climb Mt. Everest hard. Both are grueling journeys that will test your endurance, your mettle, and sometimes your sanity. But also like Everest, the feeling of accomplishment and sheer nirvana of a successful relationship is something worth working your entire life towards.

But whether you’re on a mountainside in the Himalayas or navigating a perilous stretch of metaphorical road with your partner, it always helps to have a guide to help navigate the darkest parts of the journey.

Enter Dr. Orna Guralnik, clinical psychologist, psychoanalyst, and center of Showtime’s “Couples Therapy,” now entering its second season. In Season 1 of the critically-acclaimed reality series, audiences got to know Dr. Guralnik as she aided four separate couples trying to mend their fractured relationships.

In the first look trailer for Season 2, Dr. Guralnik is taking on a new batch of clientele, all grappling with issues that could be insurmountable without quick and decisive action: a single mother’s unplanned pregnancy forcing her to examine if the father is actually the man she wants to be with, a woman confronting her husband for failing to deliver the life she wants, and the raw trauma of near-fatal alcoholism and the unexpected consequences for a young gay couple.

Related 'Ziwe': Showtime Sets Premiere Date for New Variety Series

Michelle Pfeiffer to Star as Betty Ford in Showtime's 'The First Lady' Related Oscars: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions 2021

Super Bowl LV: The Best Ads from the Biggest Football Game of the Season

But there was an unprecedented storm on the horizon, for Guralnik’s couples and the world at large. Filming for Season 2 was already underway when New York City — where the series takes place — and much of the world was shuttered by the global pandemic.

The nine-episode second season will dig into not only the journey of three distinct couples, but also provide an intimate look into the impossible strain that lockdown put on everyone, including the therapist herself.

The most humane series on TV, “Couples Therapy” Season 2 promises to be an incisive and singular examination of society while mired in the bubble that was 2020 and COVID-19. The first two episodes of the season will premiere Sunday, April 18, airing back-to back at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will drop two at a time for the next three weeks with the finale airing on May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

And for those who couldn’t possibly wait an entire month to dive deep into the healing water that is “Couples Therapy,” the entire season will release for on-demand streaming on Showtime and across all Showtime partner platforms on April 18.

Watch the trailer for “Couples Therapy” Season 2 below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.