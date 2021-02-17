Craig Robinson-Led Comedy Series Among Peacock’s Upcoming Titles

Peacock announced a slew of new shows on Wednesday, including a comedy series about class and capitalism that will star Craig Robinson.

Craig Robinson is set to star in an original half-hour comedy series on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

NBCUniversal announced a slew of new Peacock projects during the conglomerate’s virtual presentation at the Television Critics Association 2021 Winter Press Tour. Per NBCUniversal, Robinson’s 10-episode untitled series will center on class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream — and also hunting really big snakes. The project is written and executive produced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Robinson and Mark Schulman also serve as executive producers. The series will mark a reunion for Robinson and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Goor; Robinson recurs on the show as Jake’s friend and nemesis, Doug Judy (aka the Pontiac Bandit).

A premiere date and other casting details for the Robinson-led show were not announced.

Related Why Peacock Talk Shows Are Combining News, Politics, Sports -- and Everything Else

'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' Trailer: YouTube Original Is a Devastating Look at Addiction Related 'WandaVision': All of the Marvel Easter Eggs and Sitcom References So Far

'Bridgerton': Everything You Need to Know About Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Show

Peacock will be host to several other new shows, including the Andy Cohen-hosted “Ex Rated,” which will explore the growing trend of adult singles who send standardized “exit surveys” to all of their previous romantic partners — from long-term relationships to casual hook-ups — to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last. Eric Pankowski (“Carpool Karaoke”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Cohen will also executive produce alongside Ryan O’Dowd, Lynn Sutcliffe, and Hugh Rycoft.

Peacock is also bulking up its library of sports programming via “Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More,” a three-part series from NBC Sports. Phelps will take a look back at his Olympic career and watch his past races with NBC Sports swimming commentators Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hickes, who covered the past six Summer Games. Each episode of the series will feature a different era of the athlete’s career.

The streaming service’s other upcoming titles include “The Real Housewives of Miami” and “Bust Down,” the latter of which is executive produced by Lorne Michaels (“Saturday Night Live”). NBCUniversal ordered six episodes of “Bust Down,” which will follow four casino employees in a dead-end job in middle America attempting to find self-worth in their bad ideas.

On the documentary front, Peacock has ordered “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise,” a six-part docuseries about one of the world’s most notorious serial killers.

Peacock unveiled the trailer for “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” on Wednesday, which can be viewed below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.