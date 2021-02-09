‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Dan Harmon Sets Up New Animated Series at Fox

Harmon is developing an original animated series that takes place in mythical ancient Greece.

Dan Harmon, the co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” is working on an original animated series for Fox Entertainment.

On Monday, Fox announced the series, which takes place in mythical ancient Greece, and will be centered on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. The series is part of the direct animation deal that Harmon signed with Fox Entertainment in 2020. Voice casting for the program is currently underway and is expected to be announced in several months. A release date for the series was not provided.

“Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity, and pop culture,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox said in a statement. “This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town’s most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully owned scripted property.”

Harmon previously created NBC’s popular “Community” sitcom, which wrapped its sixth and final season in 2015. Harmon became one of the biggest names in animation following the success of “Rick and Morty.” He co-created and executive-produces the Adult Swim series. Harmon won 2018 and 2020 Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program and previously won an Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for Oscar host Hugh Jackman’s opening number at the 81st Annual Academy Awards.

Harmon is also working on a fifth season of “Rick and Morty,” and teased that the season was “more on schedule than we’ve ever been” in October 2020. Cartoon Network ordered 70 more episodes of the show in 2018. At the time, Harmon noted that COVID-related production issues hadn’t significantly impacted work on “Rick and Morty.”

“It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don’t have this office environment anymore,” Harmon said in October 2020. “Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It’s working for us.”

