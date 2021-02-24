David Fincher to Direct Assassin Movie ‘The Killer’ at Netflix, Michael Fassbender Eyes Lead

David Fincher is setting up his next Netflix original movie in the form of “The Killer,” an adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series of the same name. Deadline first reported the news. Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter who worked with Fincher on his serial killer drama “Seven,” is penning the adaptation. Michael Fassbender is circling the lead role in what would be his first collaboration with the popular filmmaker.
Per Deadline: “The graphic novel series followed a cold-blooded assassin who begins to have a psychological crisis in a world with no moral compass.” The Hollywood Reporter adds that Fassbender “would star as an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills.”
That Fincher is turning towards filming “The Killer” will put an end to a passion project that has been percolating for well over a decade. As THR reports: “Fincher has been associated with ‘Killer’ since at least 2007, when the project, an adaptation of the French graphic novel, was set up at Paramount. Brad Pitt, who worked with Fincher on several films including ‘Seven,’ was even at one point circling to star. The project was put into turnaround and was quietly picked up by Netflix, with the streamer and filmmaker starting from first position.”
