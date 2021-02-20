×
Back to IndieWire

Perfectionist David Fincher Won’t Let Marc Maron Release Their Two-and-a-Half-Hour Interview

"He didn’t think it was right. He wouldn’t let us release it," Maron said of his conversation with Fincher, which is still sitting on the shelf.

4 hours ago

HOLD FOR STORY - FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2013 file photo, director David Fincher arrives on the red carpet for the Netflix UK Premiere of 'House of Cards' at a Leicester Square cinema in London. Ben Affleck and Fincher are reteaming for a remake of Alfred Hitchcocks Strangers on a Train. On the heels of their 2014 box-office hit "Gone Girl," the star and the director will reunite for a film based on the 1951 classic in which two strangers meet on a train and conspire to carry out murders for one another. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

David Fincher

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Filmmaker David Fincher’s devotion to perfectionism, from his many and well-documented repeat takes to his casting choices, is by now the stuff of Hollywood lore. But it turns out, according to podcast host Marc Maron, that obsession with detail and getting it right extends beyond the camera. As the host of “WTF with Marc Maron” revealed in a recent conversation with Jodie Foster Fincher won’t let Maron release their two-and-a-half-hour interview.

“I did a two-and-a-half-hour conversation with him,” Maron told his guest. “And he didn’t think it was right. He wouldn’t let us release it. So I’m sitting on this two-and-a-half-hour conversation with David Fincher. He’s like, I don’t know, let’s hold off on it, because I think I could do more.” (Via MovieMaker.)

Maron added, “He seems like this perfectionist, you know, tormented guy.”

Maron’s guest Jodie Foster was on hand to promote her new film “The Mauritanian,” but the question of Fincher inevitably came up because she starred in his 2002 film “Panic Room.” She said that sometimes she wished he would just “chillax.”

Related

Related

“He just makes me want to put my arms around him and tell him, you know what, it is gonna be okay. Like, chillax. And I love him for it. I love him that he is so committed,” Foster said. “And he gives 100,000 times more than anybody else on that movie. I mean, and he can do any of our jobs better than we can. I mean, he’s a better actor than I am. He’s a better prop master. He’s a better DP. So I’m always just, bow down in the presence of somebody who really is just so gifted and so committed. But it’s hard to be David Fincher, I wouldn’t want to be him.”

As for Fincher’s tendency to film many, many takes, she said, “He doesn’t drive me crazy. I love him. He makes me laugh. And it’s true that it’s annoying that you have to do as many takes as you do. And I was pregnant… I was pregnant on ‘Panic Room.’ And by the end of it, I was six months, or almost six months pregnant by the end of it. And by the end of it, I couldn’t move. I literally could not walk down the street. I couldn’t move. I had to go on bedrest after that for another three weeks. And despite all of that, like, I would just do anything for him. Yeah, I would do anything for that guy.”

Fincher recently dove into his perfectionist methods with “Gone Girl” star Ben Affleck in a Variety interview, where Fincher said it took him awhile to get comfortable with the idea of shooting so many takes.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad