Gina Carano Says Disney Pulled Her ‘Mandalorian’ Press After She Refused to Post Studio Apology

Carano claims she did not know she was being fired by Lucasfilm until she read about it on social media.

Gina Carano is continuing to speak out about her firing from “The Mandalorian,” this time in statements given to former New York Times writer Bari Weiss (via Weiss’ Substack page). Lucasfilm announced February 10 it was severing ties with the actress over her history of controversial social media posts, which culminated last week in an Instagram story post comparing the current U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany. Speaking to Weiss, Carano revealed she had no warning about her firing and found out on social media that her relationship with Lucasfilm had ended.

The #FireGinaCarano movement on Twitter went viral last year after Carano appeared to mock transgender pronouns by putting “Beep/bop/boop” in her profile bio. Carano said Lucasfilm pushed her to release a company-written apology statement over the matter, but she refused.

“Earlier on last year before ‘The Mandalorian’ came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage,” Carano said. “I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

According to Carano, Lucasfilm’s reaction to her not using their apology statement was excluding her from all press and promotion for “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

“That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok,” Carano added. “That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Lucasfilm announced Carano’s firing by calling her social media posts “abhorrent and unacceptable” in how they “denigrated people based on their cultural and religious identities.” Following her firing, a THR report broke the news that Lucasfilm had privately scrapped plans last year to announce Carano as the star of a “Mandalorian” spinoff series in the midst of her social media controversy (most likely “Rangers of the New Republic”).

With the “Star Wars” universe now behind her, Carano is gearing up to star in and produce a new movie for the conservative website The Daily Wire. Carano’s initial statement on her firing, released last week, read: “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

