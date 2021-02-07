‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Super Bowl Trailer: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Lead MCU Series

The six-part Marvel Cinematic Universe show is set to drop on Disney+ March 19.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was set to launch as part of Marvel Studios’ latest wave of content on the Disney+ streaming platform back in the fall. However, production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the series to pause back in March, before picking up again in September. Now, the wait is finally over, as the six-episode series is set to debut on Disney+ March 19. And finally, a trailer was revealed during Sunday’s Super Bowl face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch the trailer below.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” welcomes Anthony Mackie, a.k.a. the Falcon, and Sebastian Stan, i.e. the Winter Soldier, back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fray. Also starring in the show are Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as the villainous Zemo. Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, a character familiar to fans of the comics. The series takes place following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. The all-new series is directed by veteran TV helmer Kari Skogland, with Malcolm Spellman serving as the head writer.

Skogland had a hand in many a popular recent series ranging from “The Handmaid’s Tale” to “The Walking Dead” and is bringing her talents to Disney+. She is directing the entire “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series after previously directing an episode of Netflix’s “The Punisher.” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” meanwhile marks the first writing credit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Malcolm Spellman. He previously produced and wrote for Lee Daniels’ popular Fox series “Empire.”

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is just one in the latest of Marvel and Disney’s stable of evolving MCU shows, including “WandaVision,” which is currently in the middle of its first season on Disney+, and the forthcoming “Loki,” the animated series “What If…?” (premiering some time this summer), plus “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” ‘Hawkeye,” and many more.

