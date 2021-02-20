‘Framing Britney Spears’ Filmmakers Say There’s More Than Enough Material for a Followup

Interest in Spears' life and story is buzzing since the debut of the New York Times documentary on Hulu, sparking questions about a possible sequel.

Pop icon Britney Spears’ life, career, and conservatorship got a much overdue new spotlight with the documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” now streaming on Hulu from New York Times Presents. The film features a sweeping overview of her stardom and the circumstances that led to her father, Jamie Spears, managing her affairs and estate, and has sparked enough buzz that even Netflix is reportedly working on its own take on the singer. A recent The Hollywood Reporter interview with director Samantha Stark and writer Liz Day has revealed that the filmmakers have more than enough material for a follow-up of their own.

“There was so much we had to leave on the cutting room floor and in our notebooks just for time. And also since the documentary aired, we’ve gotten a lot of information that we’re interested in as well that we’re interested in pursuing and reporting out further,” Day said.

Stark said of the possible angles a sequel documentary could take a look at. “I think there’s way more to learn about the circumstances of the conservatorship and how the conservatorship has been running and why, the people involved in its creation and running it.”

In terms of the film’s real-world impact, Stark added, “Right now, Jamie Spears is the face of this because he’s the person that was named in the court filings that were filed by Britney’s court-appointed attorney. But it’s clear that he’s not the only person who was working on this and that he’s not the only person that has benefited monetarily from this, so I think it’s important to look into everything. And of course it will be very important to keep following the court hearings as they keep happening.”

The reported Netflix documentary is said to be directed by Erin Lee Carr, whose name will be familiar to some true crime fans. She was the director behind HBO’s popular Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentary “Mommy, Dead and Dearest,” from 2017, as well as another recent HBO documentary, “I Love You: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter.” Carr’s most recent feature is “At the Heart of Gold” about the sexual abuse scandal in Olympic gymnastics.

