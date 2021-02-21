Gina Carano Says Disney Accidentally Sent Revealing Email Before She Was Fired

The writing was on the wall for Carano's firing even before her recent controversial social media post.

Since being fired by Disney off the “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian” earlier in February, MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano has remained a subject of endless fascination in the media. Capitalizing on that and seeking to expand her collaboration with The Daily Wire, Carano sat down for a special episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show” this weekend to talk about what went down behind the scenes in the lead-up to her firing and what’s next for the actress.

Carano’s firing occurred after an Instagram post in which she compared being Republican in the current U.S. political climate to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Carano told Ben Shapiro that she didn’t expect the post to be controversial and that her message was misunderstood. She said she was “inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people going through that time,” adding, “When I posted that it wasn’t something that I felt was controversial. It was something that I thought, well, maybe all of us need to ask ourselves how that happened.”

She added, “I’ve got every single big publication saying she’s comparing conservatives and Republicans to this and that’s not really what I was doing… I have love for everyone; I’m not a hateful person.”

However, while that post may have been the last nail in the coffin in terms of Carano ever playing her Cara Dune character again, she said that Disney officials previously had accidentally sent her an email that tipped her off to the fact that they were following the #FireGinaCarano movement that started up last year.

“They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn’t win out at the end,” she said. (Ultimately, Carano said she didn’t get confirmation of her firing until seeing the news on social media.)

She went on to say that the studio plays favorites over contracts depending on where a star falls on the political spectrum.

“They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk, and I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative,” she said.

Watch the full conversation below.

