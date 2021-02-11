‘The Mandalorian’ Actress Gina Carano Fired by Lucasfilm

Gina Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian," was fired by Lucasfilm amid controversy regarding her social media posts.

Gina Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” was fired from Lucasfilm on Wednesday evening due to the actress’ controversial social media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson told IndieWire in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

IndieWire has reached out to Carano for comment.

Carano generated controversy on Tuesday when she shared a post on her Instagram story that read: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

The post had been reportedly been taken down on Wednesday along with a post depicting a person wearing several cloth masks and the caption “Meanwhile in California.” A post that remained included the following quote: “Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is fucking wild.”

Deadline reported on Wednesday evening that Carano had parted ways with talent agency UTA.

“Star Wars” fans originally came forward in November 2020 asking Disney and Lucasfilm to fire Carano from “The Mandalorian” due to controversial tweets involving transgender pronouns, voter fraud, and pandemic mask wearing. Carano’s previous tweets caused #FireGinaCarano to go viral on social media; neither Disney nor Lucasfilm released statements the initial controversy, which occurred while “The Mandalorian” was still rolling out its sophomore season on Disney+. Franchise fans also expressed anger on social media in November when Carano announced she would be migrating her social media presence over to the Parler app, a conservative-bent free speech tool that many right-wingers flocked to in the aftermath of the election.

Carano’s Cara Dune character appeared in several episodes of both seasons of “The Mandalorian” and was depicted as one of Mando’s (Pedro Pascal) most consistent allies. Carano and her character were rumored to be at the center of the upcoming spinoff series “Rangers of the New Republic.”

