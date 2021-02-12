Gina Carano Criticizes ‘Totalitarian Mob,’ Sets New Film After Disney Firing: ‘My Voice Is Now Freer’

Carano is developing and producing a new movie with the conservative website The Daily Wire.

Gina Carano has issued a statement to Deadline reacting to her firing from Disney earlier this week, and announcing a new movie project she is developing and producing along with the conservative website The Daily Wire. Lucasfilm announced February 10 it was firing Carano over controversial social media posts. The actress starred as Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the studio’s Disney+ streaming series “The Mandalorian.”

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” Carano told Deadline. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Per Deadline: “Carano will develop, produce, and star in an upcoming film, which The Daily Wire says it will release exclusively to its members as the company looks to bolster its entertainment division. Details are being kept under wraps but it will be produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner.”

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro said in a statement: “We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

Upon the announcement of Carano’s firing earlier this week, Lucasfilm released the following statement: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano has stirred up outrage among “Star Wars” fans for months due to tweets that mocked transgender pronouns and called wearing masks into question. The actress was also spotted liking several tweets last summer that disparaged Black Lives Matter protests. Lucasfilm fired Carano after the actress re-shared an Instagram Story comparing the current U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany.

