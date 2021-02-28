Ava DuVernay, Gal Gadot, Sandra Oh Among Additional Presenters at Golden Globes

DuVernay was critical of the Hollywood Foreign Press for not having any Black members in the voting body.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have added a lineup of starry presenters to Sunday night’s broadcast. Joining previously announced presenters will be Ava DuVernay (previously a Golden Globe Award nominee for Best Director for “Selma”), Colin Farrell (a Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee), Gal Gadot, Tracy Morgan, Sandra Oh (a two-time Golden Globe Award winner), Sarah Paulson (a Golden Globe Award winner and four-time nominee), Amanda Seyfried (a Golden Globe Award nominee), Ben Stiller, and Justin Theroux.

They will join previously announced presenters Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Meloni, Annie Mumolo, Rosie Perez, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The news of additional presenters arrives even after Ava DuVernay was previously critical last week of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globe Awards, when it was revealed by a scathing Los Angeles Times story that the HFPA has no Black members in its voting body. DuVernay was echoed by a chorus of celebrities who called out the association for not having a single Black member out of its total of 87. “Old news. New energy,” DuVernay tweeted on Friday, February 26. Questions surrounding racial parity in the organization began to arise when the critically applauded HBO series “I May Destroy You” was surprisingly omitted entirely from the list of nominees.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air live coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Cord cutters have several options to view the show. Audience can use services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, and Fubo TV, all of which allow consumers to watch NBC live. (Live channels may vary depending on your region.) While subscribing to those platforms costs more than the industry’s popular streaming services, they offer free trials — ideal for those who are only interested in tuning in for the Golden Globes.

